Chantry House impresses in Newbury | Racing news

Eventual winner Chantry House (right)

Chantry House can expect an exit at the Cheltenham Festival after keeping their unbeaten record under the rules in the obstacle of beginners. Set your own odds at Betfair Exchange in Newbury.

The six-year-old boy trained by Nicky Henderson followed his debut win over the obstacles at Cheltenham with easy success under a two-mile extended prize penalty.

Moving smoothly in the contest under Barry Geraghty, the 8-15 favorite crossed over to join the long-time Manvers House leader, before being shaken to score four and a half times.

Henderson said: "Barry said he was good and everyone is happy. He is an intelligent horse. He was very green when he won at Cheltenham, but that was a while ago."

"Barry says he runs very sweetly, kindly and gently. He is not aggressive in any way. He leaves, presses the button and it works. You have to be happy with what he did, it went very well. He is very simple."

But the Seven Barrows manager was not committing to which Sky Bet Supreme Novices & # 39; Hurdle or Ballymore Novices & # 39; Hurdle Chantry House would compete in the Festival.

He said, "As Barry said, you could really go in any direction (in Cheltenham). We know he stays and has the speed. You have to stay in both races. We'll see both of you and just sit on the fence.

"Walking with AP (McCoy) I said I would be surprised if I didn't want another half mile."

"Shiskhin will go two miles, but that can't cloud the problem."