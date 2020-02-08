Cameroon prepares for delayed surveys amid security fears | Cameroon News

Cameroon is preparing for parliamentary and municipal elections delayed during a boycott by the country's main opposition party and security concerns in the English-speaking regions affected by the disturbances.

Nearly seven million voters have the right to vote on Sunday to elect 180 federal legislators and 360 local council officials. The surveys will open at 07:00 GMT and close at 17:00 GMT, with official results within 20 days.

Speaking to Al Jazeera, Enow Egbe, president of Cameroon Elections (ELECAM) said the electoral body is "ready,quot; to hold free and fair elections.

"We can say that the packaging and transfer of electoral material and documents to the regions has been completed."

The polls were postponed twice in 2017, and political tension has been increasing since November after the main opposition Cameroon Renaissance Movement (CRM) announced a boycott of the elections.

Party leader Maurice Kamto lost the 2018 vote to Longtime President Paul Biya but he denounced the result as fraudulent. He was arrested in January and spent nine months in jail before Biya ordered his release, in what the government described as a national reconciliation movement.

"The atmosphere is not as tense as a few months ago," Egbe said. "Despite this, the government is guaranteeing the security of the electoral process from beginning to end," he added.

"The necessary measures have been taken to allow voters willing to go out and vote."

Some opposition parties have been campaigning and sensitizing eligible voters to protect their votes. (Al Jazeera)

More than 30 parties participate in Sunday's parliamentary and municipal elections, with Their campaigns focus mainly on improving the economy and security of the country.

Biya & # 39; s Cameroon's Popular Democratic Movement (CPDM), which has 148 seats in the 180-member parliament, is expected to be the first.

The Social Democratic Front, which is currently the main opposition party in parliament with 18 legislators, will contest the elections, but Kamto's MRC has asked other parties, as well as civil society and religious groups, to boycott the elections.

Kanto said the boycott would be "to avoid giving credibility to elections that will not restore peace in our country."

But Cabral Libii, a The parliamentary candidate and leader of the opposition Cameroon Party for National Reconciliation rejected calls to stay away from the polling stations.

"Boycotting the polls will not change anything. We have to continue participating in all the elections and hoping things will change," Libii told Al Jazeera.

"We are exercising our right to participate and we expect people to vote massively for us on election day. Those who have decided to boycott the elections are also exercising their own rights," he said.

Some opposition parties have been on the streets campaigning and calling voters to participate in elections and remain in polling stations.

"We encourage you to ensure that your votes are counted by ELECAM officials," Libii said.

New security fears

Even so, the long-awaited surveys will be conducted amid increased security fears in a country dealing with a separatist armed campaign in the English-speaking regions, as well as the threat of Boko Haram in the far north.

The conflict between Cameroon's army and English-speaking fighters seeking to form a separatist state began in 2017 after the government violently repressed peaceful protesters who complained of being marginalized by the majority of French-speaking people.

People in the English-speaking regions of the northwest and southwest have often complained of decades of perceived discrimination by the central government.

So far, the conflict has killed hundreds of people and caused massive displacement, including more than 670,000 people in Cameroon and 52,000 in neighboring Nigeria, according to Amnesty International.

Days before the elections, the army was deployed in the English-speaking regions while The police have been on high alert after several alleged separatist attacks in the political capital, Yaoundé, and the economic center of Douala.

The separatists have turned to social networks to request a boycott of the polls and According to reports, he promised to attack the polling stations in the Anglophone region.

"The security measures and the increase in the military presence announced by the Cameroonian government to guarantee the vote this weekend seem to have been a pretext for a much more sinister operation," said Fabien Offner, researcher at Lake Chad of Amnesty International.

"In recent weeks, brutal military operations have been carried out while the crimes committed by armed separatists continue incessantly. Civilians are caught in a spiral of violence," Offner added.

Analysts said this may encourage some voters to stay away, while some displaced voters flatly refused to return to vote.

"Why will I think about going back? Do you want to be killed? Politicians don't care about us and I won't waste my time," said Mary, a woman expelled from her home in Buea due to a conflict and who is now in Calabar, southern Nigeria

"If everything was fine and I was sure the votes would count, I might be tempted to go home. Now, I am not even sure of my safety."