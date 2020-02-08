Call of the queen to Beatriz and Eugenia: Monarch wants her granddaughters to assume more duties

With Prince Harry and Meghan busy making their fortune in the United States, and Prince Andrew withdrawn indefinitely from his royal duties, there is a huge hole in "The Firm."

And now the Queen comes up with what she hopes is a solution. It is understood that he wants Princesses Beatriz and Eugenia to make public commitments for the Royal Family.

"His Majesty thinks that his granddaughters should attend more real events and carry out more tasks," a courtier tells me.

His Majesty would like his granddaughters, Princess Beatrice (left) and Princess Eugenie (right), to perform more tasks, according to a courtier. The sisters are photographed in a carriage while traveling to the House Guard Parade during the Trooping the Color ceremony in 2019

It is understood that the Queen (pictured during the state opening of Parliament in December) wants Princesses Beatriz and Eugenia to make public commitments for the Royal Family

Previously it was thought that Prince Charles was opposed to Beatrice and Eugenie taking on official roles because this would conflict with his vision of a "reduced,quot; monarchy when he became king.

However, I can reveal that the Prince of Wales would now be content with their progress.

"The royal family has already lost weight with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex renouncing public duties," a close friend of Charles tells me. ‘As older family members retire, they will become even thinner, so there are spaces to fill.

"His Royal Highness is very fond of his nieces and would not get in the way if they wanted to carry out more tasks."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (pictured in the Commonwealth Service in March 2019) ceased to be members of royalty last month. The couple has started their new life on the island of Vancouver, Canada.

So far, Princesses Beatrice (right) and Eugenie (left) have attended occasional royal events, sometimes with their parents, Prince Andrew (center) and Sarah, Duchess of York.

The Prince of Wales would now be content with their progress. Prince Charles has a vision of a "reduced,quot; monarchy when he becomes king.

Princess Beatriz, 31, will marry the promised Italian real estate developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 37, after a five-month commitment.

Sarah, Duchess of York, with Princess Eugenie at the wedding of Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling in August last year.

Newcastle's graduate, Eugenie, 29, has a full-time job as director of the Mayfair Hauser & Wirth art gallery. Beatrice, 31, a graduate of Goldsmiths, University of London, works in finance and consulting.

So far, they have attended occasional royal events, sometimes with their parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York.

A spokesman for Buckingham Palace declined to comment if Beatrice and Eugenie want to take on more royal duties.