C.D.C. and who. Offers to help China have been ignored for weeks

For more than a month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have been offering to send a team of experts to China to observe their coronavirus outbreak and help if they can.
Normally, the agency's Epidemic Intelligence Service teams can be on the air in 24 hours.
But no invitation has arrived, and no one can publicly explain why.
The World Health Organization, which made a similar offer about two weeks ago, appears to be facing the same cold shoulder, although a spokeswoman said it is only "resolving the arrangements."
Current and former public health officials and diplomats, speaking anonymously for fear of altering diplomatic relations, said they believe the reluctance comes from the main leaders of China, who do not want the world to think they need outside help.
In 2003, China was severely affected by criticism of its response to SARS, another coronavirus epidemic; He has also been involved in a trade war with the United States for more than a year.
Some experts also say that strangers could discover aspects of the outbreak that are embarrassing for China: for example, the country has not revealed how many of its doctors and nurses have died fighting the disease.
But China needs help, experts argue.
In private phone calls and text messages, some Chinese colleagues have indicated that they are overwhelmed and that they would not only appreciate the extra hands, but also the expertise in a couple of fields.
In addition, C.D.C. Officials have said they hope to learn more about the new coronavirus from their Chinese counterparts to improve the US response if the virus begins to spread widely here.
On Friday, Alex M. Azar II, secretary of health and human services, said at a press conference that he had recently reiterated a team's offer to his Chinese counterpart, Dr. Ma Xiaowei.
When asked what the robbery was, he replied: "It depends on the Chinese. We are still waiting for President Xi to accept our offer. We are ready and willing and we can go."
On January 29, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO's director general, returned from a brief trip to China full of praise for President Xi Jinping and the country's extraordinarily aggressive response, which has almost blocked Hubei province from the rest of the country . and the world.
China He had "accepted an international expert mission,quot; to better understand the transmission of the disease and clinical severity, said Dr. Michael Ryan, chief emergency response officer at W.H.O.
When asked if that team would include American experts, Dr. Tedros responded that "the best would be a bilateral agreement."
On Thursday, a W.H.O. The spokeswoman said there were no delays in the organization's mission to China.
"We understand that the mission is underway," said Marcia Poole, the spokeswoman. But he could not say when the team would leave or who would be on it.
"It's about resolving the arrangements," he added, noting that Dr. Ryan had said that a team "would need representation from the North and South, East and West, with relevant areas of expertise."
The United States has offered Dr. Tedros 13 specialists who are ready to begin, Mr. Azar said.
The two fields in which China seems to need external help, experts say, are molecular virology and epidemiology.
The first involves sequencing the genome of the virus and manipulating it to refine diagnostic tests, treatments and candidate vaccines.
The second is to solve basic questions such as who gets infected and who doesn't, how long the incubation period lasts, why some victims die, how many people each victim infects and how often hospital outbreaks occur.
"This is not space science, it is basic, but five weeks have passed and we still don't know the answers," said an expert.
It would be very useful, for example, to have a blood test to detect antibodies. That would allow to see how many infected people had recovered, which would clarify how lethal the virus is and how widespread it is.
An important epidemiological failure in China is that the Wuhan authorities appear to have closed and disinfected the seafood market that was the initial focus of the outbreak without taking samples of individual animals and their cages and without drawing blood from everyone who works there. That would have provided a great deal of information about which animal might have been the source of the coronavirus and which people became infected but survived.
When asked what had happened to the animals, if they had been burned or buried, for example, an expert said: “No one can tell me that. I don't think they know. "
China has greatly improved its ability to fight disease since it felt embarrassed by SARS, and its scientists now publish frequently in major medical journals.
Many of them trained in the C.D.C. U.S. and have friends there.
"We have a one-year relationship," Mr. Azar said on Friday. "It is not an accident called the Chinese C.D.C."
[I like the Science Times page on Facebook. The | Sign up for the Science Times newsletter.]
Experts raised a related concern: Chinese scientists receive great rewards for publishing in prestigious journals. That creates an incentive to retain samples and data until publication. Although the American C.D.C. In the past he sometimes had tense relations with other countries because he used his samples and published analysis of them without giving the credit they thought was due, his first priority was still to issue epidemic warnings if necessary and then publish them later.
"In an epidemic, you don't want the information to be withheld," an expert said. "You want transparency."