C.D.C. and who. Offers to help China have been ignored for weeks

For more than a month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have been offering to send a team of experts to China to observe their coronavirus outbreak and help if they can.

Normally, the agency's Epidemic Intelligence Service teams can be on the air in 24 hours.

But no invitation has arrived, and no one can publicly explain why.

The World Health Organization, which made a similar offer about two weeks ago, appears to be facing the same cold shoulder, although a spokeswoman said it is only "resolving the arrangements."

Current and former public health officials and diplomats, speaking anonymously for fear of altering diplomatic relations, said they believe the reluctance comes from the main leaders of China, who do not want the world to think they need outside help.