Brooklyn teenager killed on Facebook live while rapping! (Video)

A teenager from Brooklyn NY was shot dead on Facebook Live on Wednesday. And now the police are trying to find the teenager's killer.

The incident occurred in the Brownsville area of ​​Brooklyn. The police received the call of a shooting and, when they arrived at the scene, the officers found Jeremiah Dickey, 19, with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police say they took the teenager to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

