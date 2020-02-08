Brooklyn teenager killed on Facebook live while rapping! (Video)

A teenager from Brooklyn NY was shot dead on Facebook Live on Wednesday. And now the police are trying to find the teenager's killer.

Here is the video of the murder.

The incident occurred in the Brownsville area of ​​Brooklyn. The police received the call of a shooting and, when they arrived at the scene, the officers found Jeremiah Dickey, 19, with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police say they took the teenager to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The police later learned that the incident was captured live. It turns out that Jeremiah was on Facebook Live when he was killed. The video has continued to circulate online and has now been viewed more than 10,000,000 times.

In the video, Jeremiah could be seen playing a song for about 35 seconds. It seemed to be an independent car. Then, Jeremiah is startled by something or someone, and looks around. Then five continuous shots are heard in the air.

"I just miss my son," Debra Dickey, Jeremiah's mother, told CNN. "I shouldn't have to sit here sobbing while they are still there running free."

Here is the video of the murder.