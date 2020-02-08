Brook vs. DeLuca: Watch a live broadcast of fights from the Kell Brook card | Boxing News

%MINIFYHTML24447efab44c268cdf09728ad4cfc35111% %MINIFYHTML24447efab44c268cdf09728ad4cfc35112%









Watch a live stream of Kell Brook's billboard

Donte Dixon and Anthony Tomlinson return to action on the Kell Brook bill, and you can watch their fights in a live stream.

Brook fights Mark DeLuca in the main event on Saturday night, live at Sky Sports, but first you can enjoy two fights from the billboard in Sheffield.

Super feather Dixon, who is driven by world champion Billy Joe Saunders, seeks his third victory in the professional ranks against Eduardo Valverde.

Donte Dixon will be eager to impress in the fight against Eduardo Valverde

Local wrestler Tomlinson will face Scottish Stewart Burt in a qualifier for the British welterweight title.

You can watch Dixon vs. Valverde and Tomlinson vs. Burt in a live stream on the website and app of Sky Sports, Sky Sports Boxing Twitter, Sky Sports Boxing YouTube and Sky Sports Boxing Facebook.

On Saturday's bill at Sheffield, live at Sky Sports Sand Starting at 7 pm, Kid Galahad fights against Claudio Marrero in a final qualifier for the IBF featherweight title, Terri Harper challenges the WBC super featherweight title against Eva Wahlstrom, heavyweight Dave Allen returns and Kell Brook fights with Mark DeLuca.