Brook vs. DeLuca: Terri Harper becomes WBC champion | Boxing News







Terri Harper sealed the glory of the world title by beating Eva Wahlstrom in Sheffield on Saturday to tear off her belt.

Doncaster, 23, became WBC super featherweight champion in his tenth professional fight by winning a unanimous decision against a much more experienced opponent in Wahlstrom, whose only previous loss was against Katie Taylor.

Harper has now guaranteed his place in boxing history: he is the first English woman to win a WBC title (Jane Couch won titles belonging to governing bodies that are now missing, while Nicola Adams was promoted to the state of world champion without fighting and then attracted only defense).

Female boxing now has another potential superstar. Doncaster's Harper first saw boxing at age 10 on a reality TV show and became a professional in November 2017, but on Saturday he beat a champion 16 years older than her and with 17 more fights under his belt .

