Brook vs. DeLuca: Kid Galahad returns to the world title quest after stopping Claudio Marrero | Boxing News

%MINIFYHTMLafbb9d9e1c37c380bb31243113a9a1ef11% %MINIFYHTMLafbb9d9e1c37c380bb31243113a9a1ef12%

%MINIFYHTMLafbb9d9e1c37c380bb31243113a9a1ef15% %MINIFYHTMLafbb9d9e1c37c380bb31243113a9a1ef16%





Kid Galahad won another opportunity for the world title by stopping Claudio Marrero in eight rounds in his hometown of Sheffield on Saturday.

Galahad won this final qualifier for the IBF featherweight championship: Josh Warrington still has the belt.

Galahad lost the only fight of his 28-fight race against Warrington last year, but now he will prepare for a rematch, although the champion could first face WBO headline Shakur Stevenson, who must first pass through Miguel Marriaga.

"After the last time against Warrington, I couldn't leave anything to the judges," Galahad said after beating Marrero, who qualified as the best performance of his career.

Galahad claimed from the first round when his movement and his jab kept Marrero at bay.

The visitor was completely out of the box in the first half of the fight, then, in the seventh round, Galahad made Marrero's nose creak with a powerful two.

The eighth was even more unilateral in favor of Galahad and the men on Marrero's corner stopped the fight when his man staggered to the corner.

Promoted Eddie Hearn said about Galahad: "It's mandatory again. Warrington will make another defense, we'll keep Galahad busy. He has that second shot, the rematch, locked up."