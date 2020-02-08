Brook vs. DeLuca: Kell Brook knocked out Mark DeLuca on Sheffield's return | Boxing News

%MINIFYHTMLce0091cac39b0e017b0f3f512030ce0e11% %MINIFYHTMLce0091cac39b0e017b0f3f512030ce0e12%

Kell Brook won on his return to the ring after 14 months.

Kell Brook knocked out Mark DeLuca in the seventh round of his return fight in his hometown of Sheffield on Saturday.

A left hook crushed DeLuca and caused the referee to intervene after Brook had spent the entire fight bleeding and hurting his visitor.

After a 14-month break, Brook, now 33, was brutal and spiteful in this one-sided fight and an explosive victory could now prepare him for another important chapter in a race that already includes a world welterweight championship.

The elusive fight with Amir Khan is still a possibility, but Liam Smith, who watched from the ringside, could be a more likely British rival for later in 2020 as he moves toward a world title opportunity in a second division.

Brook exploded in life in the third round when his uppercut broke the nose of former Marine DeLuca. With the blood spilling, Brook whipped home two left hooks and then knocked down his opponent.

DeLuca stood up but Brook, in the room, was playing as he pleased. At the end of this round Brook threw several hurtful blows home and DeLuca was saved by the bell.

Brook was in cruise control and continued to hit DeLuca during the fifth and sixth round, but he couldn't find the strike until he threw a left hook home in the seventh. DeLuca crashed to the ground and, although he rose bravely, was rescued by the referee.

Brook picked up the WBO super welterweight intercontinental title, bringing it one step closer to the challenge for the entire championship of that governing body.