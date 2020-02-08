Brook vs. DeLuca: Kell Brook hopes to regain his speed and power on Saturday night | Boxing News

%MINIFYHTMLbfdcf1cb0fe66c9c998f80f0cc284a8f11% %MINIFYHTMLbfdcf1cb0fe66c9c998f80f0cc284a8f12%









Kell Brook says he will be sensational in Saturday's fight with Mark DeLuca

The battle for the British title of Kell Brook ended in a blur of precise blows, but opponent Kevin McIntyre says there is more to remember than a few manic minutes in Scotland.

%MINIFYHTMLbfdcf1cb0fe66c9c998f80f0cc284a8f15% %MINIFYHTMLbfdcf1cb0fe66c9c998f80f0cc284a8f16%

Away from the ring for more than a year, Brook will soon discover if he hits and moves with the same sharpness and fluidity in Saturday's fight with Mark DeLuca. Local support at Sheffield will be watching and hoping that the 33-year-old will still have enough reflexes to break a blow that ends the fight in the night air.

"I will be busy!" McIntyre lets out a short laugh when asked about the man who ended his hopes of recovering Lonsdale's belt in 2008. "No, of course, I watch his fights all the time."

Paisley's fighter, a postman by profession, had briefly ruled the British Isles after impressive consecutive victories over compatriot Kevin Anderson, only to be stripped of his welterweight belt due to an injury.

McIntyre, discouraged by the sudden end of his reign, had to look awkward while Brook was crowned as the new champion after a Barrie Jones strike.

An extravagant and explosive fighter, Brook was the last product of the Brendan Ingle gym that had forged Naseem Hamed's lush talents, and McIntyre had a faint vision of his young rival's antics.

"Just as he dealt with his affairs, he wanted to get people out and was prone to dance after a fight," said McIntyre, whose harsh opinion about Brook has softened with age. "He was 30 at the time. When he was his age, 21, 22, he was a small conceited."

McIntyre would receive his chance to dethrone the young champion, but he had become disillusioned with the sport and struggled to take off excessive pounds for his impending confrontation with Brook.

Attached to the account by a fresh-faced Ricky Burns, McIntyre was still confident that his experience and his outstanding jab would prevail while the Scots filled the Kevin Hall in Glasgow to see him inflict a setback to traveling English.

Puncturing memories of a whirlwind loss still remain with McIntyre.

"I just remember that when I threw a jab, I felt slow. The jab went out and before I came back, they caught me.

"There was not much to remember in the fight. I fell three times. Every time he caught me, you were on the deck, saying & # 39; what happened? & # 39; It was as if I had no stability on me at all .

Could I have done that if I had prepared well with the weight? I do not think so. Would I have defeated? Probably Kevin McIntyre on Kell Brook

"When I did the welterweight weight well, I had a good chin, there weren't many who stopped me later in the fight. The fact that it was the first round. It was fast, hit, fell and the fight ended. Before that you knew

"Could I have done that if I had prepared well with the weight? I don't think so. Would I have won? Probably."

Immediately afterwards, McIntyre was brutally honest about his reaction, but seeing Brook triumph at the highest level, a triumph of the IBF world title over Shawn Porter, gradually eased the pain of this defeat.

"Simply with scars," McIntyre said, recalling the mood in his dressing room. "People will say, & # 39; I saw you fighting Kell Brook & # 39 ;, immediately (I say) & # 39; don't mention it & # 39 ;, something like that.

"But you also look back on his career. There are always things you could have done better, but you don't regret it, it makes no sense to punish you for things. I am very happy with my career."

Brook will quickly learn how much his talent will take him, and the fights against Liam Smith and the elusive Amir Khan will be mentioned, but McIntyre offered simple advice before his meeting with DeLuca, which could lead to heated challenges or difficult questions.

"I think he just needs to focus on his own career. Half the time, he's too busy putting on the brakes and trying to stay in the welterweight for this big fight with Khan. It must be crazy, but I think if he just gets attached to his own career and choose his own path, I think he still has a good chance of perhaps winning a world title again. "

