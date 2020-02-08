Brook vs. DeLuca: Dave Allen knocks out Dorian Darch | Boxing News

%MINIFYHTML000280ff4d67eba966a58541757b0a6b11% %MINIFYHTML000280ff4d67eba966a58541757b0a6b12%

%MINIFYHTML000280ff4d67eba966a58541757b0a6b15% %MINIFYHTML000280ff4d67eba966a58541757b0a6b16%



Dave Allen returned with a victory

Dave Allen hit Dorian Darch, knocking him down twice in three rounds, to impressively return to action in Sheffield on Saturday night.

Initially, Allen connected a shuddering left hook, then a flurry of tracking sent Darch to the canvas. Darch rose bravely, but Allen collided with another left hook that sealed the quick victory.

Doncaster's fan favorite endured a 2019 roller coaster: the best victory of his career over Lucas Browne and then his most punishing defeat against David Price, after which he considered retiring.

Allen had also suffered strenuous nights against Dillian Whyte, Luis Ortiz and Tony Yoka but, in his first outing in 2020, he emerged victorious within six rounds.

"This means the world to me, I have waited for this moment for a long time," he said. "I came back because I love the game.

"What I have is for boxing."

Allen had full control over veteran Darch, who has now lost seven in a row because of detention, and who has previously shared a ring with Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois.

Allen's goals to capture the British title were revitalized with this result.

1:07 Donte Dixon stunningly arrested Eduardo Valverde Donte Dixon stunningly arrested Eduardo Valverde

Martin J Ward knocked down Jesus Amparan twice on the way to a 10-round victory and then called WBA super featherweight champion René Alvarado.

"I would love to see him have a chance for the world title this year," said promoter Eddie Hearn.