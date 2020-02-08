Brazil & # 39; Bolsa Familia & # 39; is cut, millions fight to survive | Brazil news

%MINIFYHTMLc50771631e5c4423a5a6c1af9b7c787611% %MINIFYHTMLc50771631e5c4423a5a6c1af9b7c787612%

Brazil's right-wing government has been slowing the country's anti-poverty program, "Bolsa Familia," launched by former President Lula Da Silva.

Approximately one million people have been excluded from the list of those eligible for benefits, while the admission of new families has slowed down, leaving approximately half a million people on the waiting list.

%MINIFYHTMLc50771631e5c4423a5a6c1af9b7c787613% %MINIFYHTMLc50771631e5c4423a5a6c1af9b7c787614%

That has left many families waiting for help, some struggling to survive.

%MINIFYHTMLc50771631e5c4423a5a6c1af9b7c787615% %MINIFYHTMLc50771631e5c4423a5a6c1af9b7c787616%

John Holman of Al Jazeera has more than Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.