Botswana auction elephant hunting licenses after lifting the ban | Botswana News

Botswana, home to the world's largest elephant population, has held its first large auction of elephant hunting quotas since it eliminated a hunting ban last year.

On Friday, six licenses were auctioned to hunt a total of 60 elephants, the first allowed in the South African country since President Mokgweetsi Masisi revoked a five-year moratorium in May, which increased the wrath of conservationists.

Plus:

The one-hour sale was made by a local company, Auction It Botswana, from the facilities of the Ministry of Environment, Nature Conservation and Tourism in the capital Gaborone.

"Seven hunting packages, of 10 elephants each, were available for auction. Only one (package) was not sold as no bidder reached the reserve price of 2 million pula ($ 181,000)," said Adrian Rass, Managing Director of Auction It.

"The six (packages) were sold for a total price of 25.7 million Pula ($ 2.3 million)."

The general population of elephants in Africa is declining due to poaching, but Botswana, home to almost a third of the continent's elephants, has seen 130,000 grow from 80,000 in the late 1990s.

Botswanan officials say hunting is necessary to alleviate the conflict between animals and humans, especially farmers who have seen their crops and infrastructure destroyed by elephants wandering outside their feeding areas.

Masisi's decision to lift the hunting ban last year was highly praised by local communities but ridiculed by conservationists.

"Elephants have killed many people and destroyed livelihoods. I think the government is doing the right thing to reduce their numbers," said Tiro Segosebe, a Gaborone resident whose hometown of Maun is one of the areas most affected by the human-wildlife conflict. , he told the news agency Reuters.

& # 39; Deeply troubling & # 39;

The 2020 hunting season is expected to begin in April.

The government said the game would be "controlled,quot; and confined to the areas most affected by the "human-wildlife conflict," a reference to elephants that roam the playgrounds and communities.

Environmentalists are divided on the best means to handle the conflict, and some fear that licensed hunting can fuel demand and, therefore, further encourage illegal hunting.

Audrey Delsink, Africa's wildlife director for the global conservation charity Humane Society International, said: "Botswanan elephant hunting auctions are deeply worrying and questionable."

"Hunting is not an effective long-term human elephant mitigation tool or a population control method," he told AFP news agency in neighboring South Africa.

Neil Fitt, who runs the Kalahari Conservation Society in Botswana, said hunting was a new source of income for the country, but he warned that it had to be practiced "ethically and properly."

The murder of "Cecil the Lion,quot; four years ago by an American tourist in Zimbabwe caused an international uproar, and in 2019 Botswana banned two professional hunters who shot and killed an investigating elephant and then tried to hide the evidence.