Blankets and clothes delivered to the Milton Keynes conference center to house 200 British evacuees

Refrigerators, blankets and clothes were delivered yesterday to a conference center in Milton Keynes, where more than 200 Britons on the next UK government flight from Wuhan will be taken to a quarantine period of 14 days.
A 10-foot metal fence has also been erected around Kents Hill Park, a training and conference site on the outskirts of the city of Buckinghamshire, as passengers prepare.
A truck was seen delivering bags of Primark clothes yesterday afternoon and a safety cabin has also been built on the site, where British citizens will be moved today later.
After they arrive, passengers will continue to be monitored and anyone who shows symptoms during their two-week stay will be screened for the virus. If they test positive, they will be isolated and receive specialized attention from the NHS.
The NHS said those in the hotel will have access to Netflix, magazines, books, baby equipment, such as high chairs, toys and games for children, mobile phones and tablets for reading, games and the Internet.
The images that show the preparation for the arrival of the guests include Primark underwear packages and brown paper bags containing toiletries.
A statement from Milton Keynes University Hospital said: ‘British citizens are being transferred from Wuhan in China, the epicenter of the current coronavirus outbreak, back to the UK on Sunday.
‘All returnees will be evaluated before boarding the plane in China, monitored during the flight and will continue to be monitored after landing in the United Kingdom.
‘A facility at Kents Hill Park in Milton Keynes is being used to house these returning citizens and will remain on site in isolation for 14 days. During this time, your health will be periodically evaluated. "
The flight took off from Wuhan at 7.20pm UK time last night.
The British on two previous repatriation flights are at Arrowe Park Hospital in Wirral.
The statement added: aislamiento The isolation of the guests in Milton Keynes is being carried out as a highly preventive measure, since they have been at the epicenter of the outbreak and with a higher risk of exposure to the virus.
Medical workers in protective suits are seen talking while they are at the Wuhan Parlor Convention Center on Friday. Wuhan has about 14 million residents, but it is still unknown how many people would be quarantined or where they will be kept.
China has demanded that four types of people in Wuhan be subjected to mandatory isolation in quarantine stations: confirmed cases, suspicious cases, people who have close contact with the previous two and people who have a fever. In the picture, patients rest in an improvised hospital in Wuhan
The British Alan Steele, photographed with his new wife Wendy, was taken yesterday from the Diamond Princess cruise ship and sent to the hospital after testing positive for the virus.
‘The presence of this group in Milton Keynes does not present any risk to the local population. No one showing symptoms of the coronavirus would have been allowed to board the plane in China. "
He said that all personnel working in the facility would wear the appropriate protective equipment.
There have been more than 34,000 cases of the virus worldwide, mainly in China.
More than 700 people have died, but only two of the victims were outside mainland China.
WHAT DO WE KNOW ABOUT THE THREE CASES OF CORONAVIRUS IN THE UNITED KINGDOM?
THE FIRST TWO CASES
A student at the University of York and his mother became the first two confirmed cases of the deadly coronavirus on British soil when they were diagnosed on January 31. But none of them has been named.
Health officials repeatedly refused to give details about the two cases, citing & # 39; patient confidentially & # 39 ;, and answered questions about where and when they entered Britain.
But MailOnline later that day revealed that the couple had stayed in a budget hotel in York.
Sources at the Staycity aparthotel said the couple, who had been taken by paramedics on January 31, never returned or picked up their bags, clothes or toiletries.
It is believed that your toiletries remain sealed in your room. The authorities have already paid for a sterilization company to disinfect the room they stayed in, as well as those around it. It is not clear if they are open again, but the hotel at £ 49 per night is still operating.
The sources confirmed that the infected patients had been quarantined at the Royal Victoria Infirmary Nursing in Newcastle, one of the four specialized centers in the United Kingdom established to treat airborne contagious infections. The patients are still there being treated.
The University of York confirmed that one of the patients was a student on February 1. Hoping to calm the fears, he said the infected student had not stepped on campus before or after contracting the virus. It was later revealed that the second patient was his mother.
THE THIRD CASE
It is believed that the patient was diagnosed in Brighton and taken to a unit specializing in infectious diseases in a London hospital, where he will remain isolated for at least two weeks.
Only four hospitals in England are equipped with these rooms, two of which are located in the capital: the Royal Free and Guy & # 39; s and St Thomas & # 39; NHS Foundation Trust. The others are in Newcastle and Liverpool.
Public Health England said the patient did not contract the highly contagious disease in the United Kingdom, suggesting that they had recently returned from China. So far, officials have refused to offer more details about the patient.
But there have been no flights to the United Kingdom from Wuhan since January 22, when Chinese authorities made the unprecedented decision to put the city locked and land all flights to combat the outbreak.
London Gatwick, the closest airport to Brighton, just 27 miles north of the coastal city, has direct flights from Shanghai, another Chinese city that has recorded cases of the killer virus.
