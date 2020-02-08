Blankets and clothes delivered to the Milton Keynes conference center to house 200 British evacuees

Refrigerators, blankets and clothes were delivered yesterday to a conference center in Milton Keynes, where more than 200 Britons on the next UK government flight from Wuhan will be taken to a quarantine period of 14 days.

A 10-foot metal fence has also been erected around Kents Hill Park, a training and conference site on the outskirts of the city of Buckinghamshire, as passengers prepare.

A truck was seen delivering bags of Primark clothes yesterday afternoon and a safety cabin has also been built on the site, where British citizens will be moved today later.

After they arrive, passengers will continue to be monitored and anyone who shows symptoms during their two-week stay will be screened for the virus. If they test positive, they will be isolated and receive specialized attention from the NHS.

The NHS said those in the hotel will have access to Netflix, magazines, books, baby equipment, such as high chairs, toys and games for children, mobile phones and tablets for reading, games and the Internet.

The images that show the preparation for the arrival of the guests include Primark underwear packages and brown paper bags containing toiletries.

A statement from Milton Keynes University Hospital said: ‘British citizens are being transferred from Wuhan in China, the epicenter of the current coronavirus outbreak, back to the UK on Sunday.

‘All returnees will be evaluated before boarding the plane in China, monitored during the flight and will continue to be monitored after landing in the United Kingdom.

‘A facility at Kents Hill Park in Milton Keynes is being used to house these returning citizens and will remain on site in isolation for 14 days. During this time, your health will be periodically evaluated. "

The flight took off from Wuhan at 7.20pm UK time last night.

The British on two previous repatriation flights are at Arrowe Park Hospital in Wirral.

The statement added: aislamiento The isolation of the guests in Milton Keynes is being carried out as a highly preventive measure, since they have been at the epicenter of the outbreak and with a higher risk of exposure to the virus.

Medical workers in protective suits are seen talking while they are at the Wuhan Parlor Convention Center on Friday. Wuhan has about 14 million residents, but it is still unknown how many people would be quarantined or where they will be kept.

China has demanded that four types of people in Wuhan be subjected to mandatory isolation in quarantine stations: confirmed cases, suspicious cases, people who have close contact with the previous two and people who have a fever. In the picture, patients rest in an improvised hospital in Wuhan

The British Alan Steele, photographed with his new wife Wendy, was taken yesterday from the Diamond Princess cruise ship and sent to the hospital after testing positive for the virus.

‘The presence of this group in Milton Keynes does not present any risk to the local population. No one showing symptoms of the coronavirus would have been allowed to board the plane in China. "

He said that all personnel working in the facility would wear the appropriate protective equipment.

There have been more than 34,000 cases of the virus worldwide, mainly in China.

More than 700 people have died, but only two of the victims were outside mainland China.