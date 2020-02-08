Billy Porter says "It's none of your business,quot;: those who hate to ask about the life of their bedroom

Billy Porter has been in the headlines several times in recent months, even when he defended Lil Nas X after his Grammy Win that apparently angered Pastor Troy. In addition, Billy has earned a reputation for being true and authentic.

Porter has continued to fight for the right to free expression of himself, for which he has received considerable praise in the series. Attitude. However, it has not arrived without enemies, a BET report revealed.

Apparently, some people on social networks are angry because of their upcoming appearance in the popular children's program, Sesame Street. Reportedly, Porter will wear his Oscar tuxedo in Sesame Street, and people online are furious because of their supposed suggestibility and insinuations.

A Republican state senator from Arkansas even turned to his Facebook account to denounce the alleged "radical LGBTQ agenda,quot; facilitated by Hollywood and the entertainment industry. Porter had previously said on page six, "If you don't like it, don't look at it."

According to Porter, one of the most interesting things for him when it comes to being a member of the LGBTQ community is that people are always worried about what that person does in his private life, even mainly in his room.

Porter said it is none of his business. As noted earlier, Porter appeared in the media last week when he went out to defend Lil Nas X, who, along with Billy Ray Cryus, won his first Grammy victory for his collaborative song, "Old Town Road."

Echoing the comments of the state senator from Arkansas, Pastor Troy, another rapper, claimed that the Recording Academy was perpetrating or facilitating an LGBTQ ideology to castrate and discourage heterosexual men.

During a conversation with TMZ, where he was asked what a person could do to fight intolerance, Porter explained that he was doing it simply because of who he was. In the same interview, Billy shared his thoughts on the hip-hop community, stating that there was a lot of homophobia within her, with the comments of Lil Nas X from Paster Troy as just one example.



