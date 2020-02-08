Billy Crystal compares the Oscar without host with Trump's accusation

During Thursday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, Billy Crystal shattered the Oscars this year, comparing him to a political trial without witnesses. The former Oscar host claimed that this year's Oscars were like the political trial.

He said, "it moves faster, but it's not exactly the result you want." When the television host asked him if he thought it was important to have a presenter, Crystal replied: "Yes." For him, it's about tradition, and when he was the host, it was something like Bob Hope and Johnny Carson had done it too.

Billy also explained that he really appreciated the way the Academy supported his decision to go on stage. Crystal also shared a moment of her presentation in 1992, when Hal Roach, who was 100 years old at the time, spoke on stage from the audience without a microphone. The exchange was completely improvising.

Kimmel told the former host that he expected the same thing to happen again this year. As most know, Kimmel has also hosted the Oscars. During the summer, Kimmel was on the press tour of the Television Critics Association, where he shared his thoughts on the work.

Kimmel explained that he thought that the reason the Oscars scored higher last year was due to their relative shortage. Reportedly, the Oscars increased by 3,000,000 viewers compared to the 2018 show, which was the lowest in history.

According to Us magazine, Billy Crystal has hosted the whopping Academy Awards nine times. The last time he was a host was in 2012. Initially, Eddie Murphy took the position but retired at the last minute.

Murphy reportedly left the concert due to the firing of producer Brett Ratner due to his use of a gay insult. Ratner, who jokingly used a homophobic insult while discussing the trials, was subsequently relieved of his duties, and then Murphy also resigned.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Crystal once used a black face to portray Sammy Davis Junior during his most recent performance as a presenter, a big step in the entertainment industry in 2020.

Sammy Davis Junior's daughter, however, later revealed to the Hollywood Reporter that Davis Junior gave him express permission to do the impersonation while alive, black face and everything.



