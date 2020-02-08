Billie Joe Armstrong of "Green Day,quot; gets excited about Billie Eilish and Shades Ariana Grande – Billie's "Real Business,quot;

Billie Joe Armstrong ended up discrediting Ariana Grande while praising someone else in the industry: Billie Eilish and her brother, Finneas! When it comes to the Green Day leader, Billie is the "real deal,quot; compared to Ari, who is, well … Isn't that the real deal?

The rock star was chatting with USA Today and during the interview, he didn't contain anything by casting shadow on Ariana Grande.

At that time, I was discussing the great success of Billie Eilish, 17, and then compared her to Ariana, out of nowhere.

He argued that the music of Billie and Finneas is very real, and it shows that it comes from them, which distinguishes it from what other pop acts are doing. It is not even comparable to think about what she (Billie) does compared to someone like Ariana Grande. (Billie) is the real deal. "

As you can imagine, his comment was a bit surprising because, although Billie is often considered a very talented singer and songwriter, Ariana has writing credits in the 12 songs that appear in her album Thank U, Next.

In addition, his lyrics are often very personal and refer to his life and his relationships, so there is no doubt that many people would also consider Ariana as the "real business."

Obviously, not the rock star, however!

As you know, Billie won a Grammy in the Album of the year category, even though Ariana was also nominated.

But despite the great honor, Billie remained humble and in fact yelled at Ariana during her acceptance speech, arguing that the other singer deserved it more.

‘Can I say that I think Arianna deserves this? Thanks U, Next helped me overcome some things and I think it deserves more than anything in the world, "he said on stage.



