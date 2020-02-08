Bill Nye is the real star at New York Fashion Week

Bill nye the Super model.

%MINIFYHTML8ef3549025ebc1ee5d810a3b2e6dd5ca13% %MINIFYHTML8ef3549025ebc1ee5d810a3b2e6dd5ca14%

On Wednesday, February 5, the 64-year-old man swaggered the runway during New York Fashion Week at The Blue Jacket Fashion Show at Pier 59 Studios and it is safe to say that he worked on that catwalk. The Blue Jacket fashion show is a beneficial event for the benefit of the Prostate Cancer Foundation.

%MINIFYHTML8ef3549025ebc1ee5d810a3b2e6dd5ca15% %MINIFYHTML8ef3549025ebc1ee5d810a3b2e6dd5ca16%

What's more, Bill Nye headed down the track furrowing and moving Lizzo& # 39; Juice & # 39; Looks elegant in a tuxedo with a blue floral brocade style jacket designed by Nicholas Graham.

Sure, everyone who walked the runway looked amazing and was doing their thing on the runway, but Bill Nye, the scientific guy, was on another level.

Of course, Bill Nye's video doing his thing quickly went viral on social media and even made it appear on Twitter on Friday night, February 7, after a Tik Tok video began circulating.

Twitter users were promoting our favorite scientific type and commenting on how "pure,quot; and about the main vibrations of the silver fox that I was emitting.