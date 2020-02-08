Bill Gates buys an ecological 370-foot superyacht that runs on liquid hydrogen

The second richest man in the world has bought a futuristic superyacht that works completely with liquid hydrogen, which means that its only emission is water.

Bill Gates is believed to have paid $ 645 million to buy Aqua, whose plans were announced at the Monaco Yacht Show last year.

The luxury lining is 370 feet long and consists of five complete decks with room for 14 guests, 31 crew members, a gym, yoga studio, beauty salon, massage room and a cascading pool on its back deck .

But its most impressive feature is locked in the hold: two 28-ton vacuum sealed tanks that cool to -423F (-253C) and fill with liquid hydrogen that feeds the ship.

It is known that Gates, 64, regularly takes vacations aboard superyachts, however, this is the first time he buys one. In the past I used to rent boats during summer trips to the Mediterranean.

The new vessel is not expected to be ready to sail in the open sea until 2024.

The Aqua superyacht is a futuristic design of 370 feet long, composed of five decks and works with liquid hydrogen, which means that it only emits water. The Sinot design studio said that the exterior of the boat was inspired by ocean waves, tidal movement and weather in the open ocean.

The back of the boat has two entertainment areas: a lower living room for sunbathing or swimming, and an upper entertainment space with space for outdoor dining. Gel-fed fire containers allow guests to stay warm on colder nights without burning wood or coal.

The rear deck features an infinity pool that cascades into the ocean, while the floor-to-ceiling glass windows lead to an entertainment space on the ground floor with dining room for 14 people and a home theater.

Aqua was presented at the Monaco Yacht Show, which will take place from September 25 to 28 in Port Hercules. While the yacht is only a design concept at this time, its architects hope it will inspire future designs based on its eco-friendly fuel system

A huge staircase in the center of the ship spirals around a water fountain (center) to the lower level, where the ship's hydrogen fuel tanks can be seen through a glass panel (rear). Each tank weighs 28 tons, is vacuum sealed and cooled to -423F (-253C) to retain hydrogen fuel

Liquid hydrogen is pumped through special PEM fuel cells that convert it into electricity that runs the engines and electronics on board. The supply is moderated using two fuel cells to ensure that it remains constant. The only emission of the system is water, which can be pumped safely to the ocean.

Despite its novel fuel source, the ship can reach 17 knots and travel 3,750 miles before it needs refueling, enough to cover an Atlantic crossing from New York to Southampton.

When the plans for Aqua were announced, it was only a concept, but Gates' decision to commission its construction is a milestone.

Designer Sander Sinot hopes it will pave the way to a greener future for the superyacht industry.

He said: & # 39; With each project, I challenge my team and myself to overcome ourselves. For the development of AQUA we are inspired by the lifestyle of a demanding and progressive owner, the fluid versatility of the water and the cutting edge technology to combine this in a superyacht with truly innovative features & # 39; & # 39 ;.

Working alongside Lateral Naval Architects, Sinot spent five months perfecting the details on the yacht with the hope of one day being able to transform it into a real boat.

The ship's wheelhouse is located under a bubble bell-shaped roof on the deck of the bridge and has a 360 degree view of the surrounding ocean. It is from this room similar to a spaceship that the ship's captain and his 32-member crew operate the ship.

The master suite occupies the entire 50-foot width of the Aqua under a central skylight, divided into & # 39; rooms & # 39; separated with wooden dividers. The floor-to-ceiling windows provide plenty of light from both sides, while the interior can be decorated as desired by the new owner. A door in the reading leads to the bedroom and the bathroom.

The yacht contains enough space for 14 guests and 32 crew members, including the owner's huge pavilion (bedroom, pictured), two other VIP rooms for its most valuable guests and four regular rooms.

The main bathroom also has floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook the ocean, a large central bathtub, vanity units for him and her on both sides and shower units for him and her left and right

Bill and Melinda Gates are seen on vacation in Marmaris, Turkey, traveling by speedboat in October 2005

The commissioning of the yacht is a sure sign of Gates' interest in alternative fuels.

Gates is already an investor in Heliogen, a California startup that uses smart software to control a series of mirrors that focus the sun's rays to generate extreme heat according to the Daily Telegraph.

The company aims to create a clean source of hydrogen gas by dividing water molecules without the use of fossil fuels.

Gates has long argued that investing in new energy systems is a better way to make companies reduce carbon emissions instead of forcing investors to withdraw from oil companies when much of the economy depends on fuels. fossils

"By investing in energy innovations, we can take advantage of the progress we have made in implementing current technology such as renewable energy, which will help accelerate the transition of fossil fuels to a future of reliable and affordable carbon-free electricity," Gates said.

"We need great advances in technologies that allow us to supply clean energy to the electricity grid even during windless days, cloudy weather and night."

The gym has a range of exercise machines, a complete set of weights and a yoga studio. A window that spans the entire width of the gym at sea level gives the impression of exercising in the water.

Located in a room next to the gym, there is the hydromassage room, where passengers receive relaxing massages with water jets that rain on the granite center table.

The lounge area on the upper deck leads directly to the owner's pavilion area and has floor-to-ceiling windows, as well as views of the outdoor entertainment space. It can be used as an informal entertainment space or for outdoor dining

You can set up a lounge space within the entertainment area of ​​the lower deck for an informal conversation or turn to watch a movie screen. Behind the seating area is the formal dining room, with configurations for 14 people.

In addition to the source of fuel, the other features of the yacht include a government booth that looks like it is taken from a spaceship, a huge central spiral staircase around a water fountain and a beauty and gym room.

There is also storage space for two 32-foot tenders (smaller boats used to come and go from the main yacht), three jet skis and small "water toys,quot;.

Sinot unveiled computer-generated images of the yacht, along with a 10-foot scale model, at the Monaco Yacht Show last year.

The yacht designers said they wanted it to combine & # 39; innovative technology with cutting-edge design & # 39; and provide a plan for future designs using green fuel sources

This characteristic of the water, composed of a jet that falls from the ceiling to the pool below, is located in the center of the gym complex, with doors on both sides leading to the exercise room and the massage room.

A top-down view of the boat that shows the two outdoor entertainment areas at the rear, the central bubble bridge containing the helm house and a view down through the roof window in the pavilion of the owner

The ship was in a design concept when it was presented at the Monaco Boat Show, but Gates has now commissioned its construction.

The Aqua also comes with space for two tenders: smaller boats used to reach the largest ship, three jet skis and a range of other & # 39; water toys & # 39 ;.