Bill Cosby's wife intervenes to defend Vanessa and Kobe Bryant while criticizing the media

Everyone seems to be commenting on Gayle King's recent interview with Lisa Leslie where he asked about the Kobe Bryant rape case in 2003. After Bill Cosby published his own message thanking Snoop Dogg for calling Oprah and Gayle, His wife adds her two cents.

Camille Cosby visited her husband's Instagram page to defend Vanessa and Kobe Bryant while criticizing the media.

In a long legend, Camille wrote: & # 39; Camille Cosby responds to the unjustified and relentless attacks that the media and their cohorts have brought to Kobe Bryant's family … She offers her support, prayers and love to the wife, Kobe's children and family … & # 39; & # 39; History repeats itself again, again and multiple, more against. The relentless and stereotyped representations of people of color … and I will specify African-American men for the purpose of this statement … and the unproven and ever-present accusations of black men as sexually diverted brutal black dollars are repetitive obsessions in Most general means. & # 39;

See this post on Instagram Camille Cosby responds to the unjustified and relentless attacks that the media and her cohorts have brought to Kobe Bryant's family … She offers her support, prayers and love to Kobe's wife, children and family … "History repeats itself again, again and again, more. The relentless and stereotyped representations of people of color … and I will specify African-American men for the purpose of this statement … and the accusations unproven and always present of black men like sexually diverted brutal black dollars, are repetitive obsessions in most general media, their messengers are too ready to spread racist, horrible and particular images, which are forever the demonizations of black men. of the means of replacing Mr. Kobe Bryant's famous record with an old case that was not proven and dismissed are frankly parasitic and cruel … and the numerous media messengers are participants in that deplorable behavior and disrespect for the children and family of Mr. Bryant's wife. Anyone who has suddenly lost a spouse, a child or a loved one intensely knows the emotional and penetrating traumas of that type of shock. Certainly yes. A post shared by Bill Cosby (@billcosby) in February 7, 2020 at 4:20 p.m. PST

She added: ‘His messengers are too ready to spread racist, horrible and particular images; which are forever the demonizations of black men. Current media attempts to replace Mr. Kobe Bryant's famous record with an old case that was not proven and dismissed are frankly parasitic and cruel … and the numerous media messengers are participants in that deplorable behavior and lack of Respect for the children and family of Mr. Bryant's wife. Anyone who has suddenly lost a spouse, a child or a loved one intensely knows the emotional and penetrating traumas of that type of shock. I certainly do. "Camille Cosby."

This occurs after Snoop Dogg criticized Gayle in a video that has since gone viral, where he questions why she and Oprah are trying to tarnish the legacies of black men like Kobe, Michael Jackson and Bill Cosby while protecting white men like Harvey Weinstein and Oprah’s formal. Spiritual advisor who has allegedly been imprisoned for sexual assault.

Ad

What do you think about Camille's message?



Post views:

10