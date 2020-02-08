Biden: Democratic Party & # 39; at risk & # 39; if Buttigieg is the nominee

Former Vice President Joe Biden increased his attacks against former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg, suggesting that the Democratic Party would be in danger if its presidential candidate were someone as green as the 38-year-old former mayor.

"I think we are a party at risk if we nominate someone who has never held a higher position than the mayor of South Bend, Indiana," Biden told a crowd in Manchester, meeting at the Rex Theater on Saturday afternoon.

The Biden campaign also launched a new announcement, which put the records of the two candidates side by side, and was harder for Buttigieg than the excavations the former veep was deploying on stage.

While Biden helped to pass the Low Price Health Care Act that provided medical care to 20 million Americans, the announcement boasted, Buttigieg & # 39; installed decorative lights under the bridges that gave the citizens of South Bend rivers lit with colors & # 39 ;.

And while Biden saved the auto industry after the 2008 accident, the announcement said Buttigieg "revitalized the sidewalks of downtown South Bend by laying decorative bricks."

On Saturday, a new Boston Globe and Suffolk University survey showed that Buttigieg even surpassed Senator Bernie Sanders, who has been on top, by one point. Biden, as in Iowa, was fourth. He minimized expectations in Granite State, although he said people should not rule it out.

"Look, the reports of our death are premature," he told a local volunteer office Saturday afternoon.

Former Vice President Joe Biden takes a selfie with attendees at his event in Manchester, New Hampshire, Saturday afternoon

The two boys who recited the "promise of loyalty,quot; to the crowd also gave Vice President Joe Biden some color photos.

Former Vice President Joe Biden spoke Saturday in Manchester, New Hampshire at the Rex Theater

Figure skater Michelle Kwan was one of the opening speakers at the event of former Vice President Joe Biden on Saturday in Manchester, New Hampshire

However, at the Rex Theater, he said he never admitted the idea that he was the "favorite,quot; of the race, despite being in the lead for months in the national polls.

"I never paid attention to all that favorite talk from the moment I entered the race," Biden said.

Biden pointed out his childhood struggle with a stutter and the tragedies that shook his life. "Nothing has been easy," he told the audience.

He talked about going door to door when he ran for the United States Senate at age 20. That victory "was not easy," Biden said, "but I persevered and prevailed."

"The same goes for the primary and general elections," Biden continued. "Like many other things in my personal and professional life, in fact, I will prevail."

Biden appeared at the Rex Theater after participating in a food assembly line early Saturday morning in Manchester, helping feed the hungry in the city.

He had returned to the state, after spending time in Delaware, to participate in the Democratic debate on Friday night.

There, he suggested that he thought Sanders would win the state.

"I got hit in Iowa, and I probably do it here," Biden admitted Friday night during the Democratic debate at nearby St. Anselm College.

Biden has to climb a hill in the next four days before New Hampshire votes, since the last six polls published in Granite State place him in fourth place.

Joe Biden seen in this screenshot of a video posted by the Olympic Figure Skater and Campaign Surrogate, Michelle Kwan, talks to an unidentified youth at a campaign rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, on February 8, 2020

Vice President Joe Biden continued to pursue former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg on Saturday. Buttigieg beat Biden in Iowa during Monday's assemblies

Former Vice President Joe Biden also continued to pursue Senator Bernie Sanders, suggesting that Sanders' "democratic socialist,quot; label would reduce the party's chances of recovering the US Senate. UU.

WARM RECEPTION: Vice President Joe Biden talks with a local resident while volunteering at a food distribution event while campaigning in Manchester on Saturday morning

Former Vice President Joe Biden requested some involvement of the crowd in the Democratic debate Friday night in New Hampshire, and told the audience that they should stand up and applaud Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who was removed from the White House earlier that day.

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman was fired by President Trump on Friday as part of a purge following the indictment of the officials who testified against him. Vindman testified about Trump's plot in Ukraine in November before the House Intelligence Committee

On Saturday he marked his first full day in the campaign since Wednesday, when he seemed to be straightening the ship.

At a campaign stop at an event hall converted into a VFW church in Somersworth, New Hampshire, Biden began attacking Sanders and Buttigieg by name.

He argued similar arguments on the stage of the debate on Friday night, along with six Democratic rivals.

"Bernie has qualified himself, not me, as a democratic socialist," Biden said Friday. "I think that's the label the president is going to put on everyone who runs with Bernie if he is the nominee."

Biden suggested that Democratic voters should not only choose a candidate they believe can beat President Trump, but also a candidate who can hit the Democratic Senate candidates, so that the party takes control of the majority leader of the Senate, Mitch McConnell.

Sanders, with his democratic socialism, would poison that, Biden said.

On Saturday in Manchester, he made the point again.

"It will depend a lot on who is at the top of the fine," he told voters. "Can the person you vote for beat Donald Trump, is that the first question?" he said. Can you help us recover the Senate? is another one.

& # 39; Then ask yourself, will it be easier or harder for a Democrat to win with a democratic socialist at the top, self-declared? Or is it going to be more difficult? He said of Sanders.

As for Buttigieg, Biden has been criticizing his inexperience.

"He is mayor of a small town that has done some good things but has not demonstrated his ability," Biden argued on the stage of the New Hampshire debate.

But Buttigieg also discovered one of Biden's most memorable moments in that place.

The former mayor was asked if Democrats should worry about nominating a candidate who was still "under threat of investigation."

& # 39; No. And we will not let them change the subject. It's not about Hunter Biden or Vice President Biden or any Biden, it's about an abuse of power from the president & # 39 ;, Buttigieg said.

"The vice president and I and all of us are competing, but we have to draw a line here," Buttigieg added.

The hopeful 38-year-old then chased after Trump.

"Being the type of president, being the type of human being who would try to put someone against his own son, who would try to arm a son against his own father, is something incredibly dishonorable," Buttigieg said.

When it was time to talk about Biden, the former veep thanked Buttigieg for his feeling and then called Trump's attacks on him and his son a & # 39; a fun & # 39 ;.

"But here is the deal, whoever the candidate is the president is going to invent lies," Biden said.

He then pointed out what happened to Vindman, who had testified before the House Intelligence Committee as part of the political trial procedures.

"And by the way, Colonel Vindman was expelled from the White House today and left," Biden said. "I should put a medal on Vindman, not Rush Limbaugh," the former vice president added.

He then asked the audience members to stand up.

"I think we should all stand up and give Colonel Vindman a demonstration of how much we support him," Biden urged. & # 39; Get up and applaud Vindman. Get in there!

"That is what we are, we are not what Trump is," Biden said.