Bella Thorne admits that she darkens skin and hair to look more & # 39; Latina & # 39;

The former actress of & # 39; Shake It Up & # 39; you want & # 39; to look more Latin & # 39; with darker skin and hair to be able to feel & # 39; more proud & # 39; of his Cuban heritage that he received from his late father.

Bella Thorne He struggled to fit like a Latin stocking with blond hair and fair skin. To feel closer to her Latin heritage that she obtained from her Cuban father Delancey Reinaldo "Rey" Thorne, the 22-year-old Disney student obscured her skin and her braids.

"Honestly, I wish I had a more Latino look so I could feel more Latino and feel closer to my father and be more proud of my heritage … use my heritage on my skin," he said on Instagram. "Sometimes it's hard when nobody thinks you are who you are … and everyone wants you to be something else."

"Being Cuban / Latino in most people's eyes means having dark eyes, dark hair and dark skin, I am naturally blonde, I have hazel eyes and I try not to go out in the sun because skin cancer spreads in my family. effect in this video, and when I look at it I like to see me tan with dark hair. "

Bella's sister Dani thorne He replied: "Well said." Her boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo He decided to leave an effusive comment, "Hot as f [fire emojis]". In the meantime, "Teenage wolf"actor Tyler posey, who is of Mexican descent, joked: "Latinos! You can have some of my skin."

Some of his followers, however, were surprised by his message. "You are Cuban?" One wrote. Another skeptical individual suggested that he underwent a DNA test, "Ima need to see that 23ANDME LMAO." Another commented on the genes on his mother's side: "I thought you were Italian hahaha."

Another wrote a long note: "It is not necessary to have darker skin to feel more proud, it does not make sense what he is saying and shows that he does not know that in Latin America there are many whites and that is why they do not feel less proud of its roots. "