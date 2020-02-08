Ayushmann Khurrana kissed a boy before Jitendra Kumar

Ayushmann Khurrana is an actor who has impressed both the public and critics with the choice of his films. With his successful consecutive films last year, the actor has shown that unconventional films can also be commercial successes. Setting the expectations of his past films really high, Ayushmann is ready to play a gay character in his next one, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

The film revolves around the taboo of same-sex relationships in our society. The creators of the film launched the advancement of the movie online a while ago. The trailer has Ayushmann closing his lips with his male co-star Jitendra Kumar. The kiss shared between the two surely attracted many eyes.

In a recent interview, Ayushmann was questioned about the first time he kissed a boy. Revealing that he kissed someone before his co-star in the film, Ayushmann reported an incident. He said: “I have kissed a child in the past. During MTV Roadies, we were playing truth and challenge. I got the challenge (kiss a boy) and I did that. If I can do it for a challenge, why can't I do it for a movie? This type of movie is happening in India in 2020. I feel that a boy can fall in love with a boy or a girl can fall in love with a girl. It doesn't matter because at the end of the day. Love must be treated as love. "

Well said, Ayushmann.