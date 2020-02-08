Ashley Graham reveals that she had a water birth with Isaac while sharing a new breastfeeding photo

Ashley Graham continues to talk about the birth of her baby Isaac Menelik Giovanni Ervin. The supermodel gave birth on January 18, 2020 to her first child with her husband Justin Ervin and revealed that she gave birth to her 7-pound, 5-ounce baby by water birth. Fans were surprised that Ashley chose a home birth because she had kept some details about her pregnancy and birth secret. For example, Ashley never revealed her exact date of birth, but came forward to discuss a little about the birth. He also shares more information on his social media platforms, such as his Instagram account and the YouTube podcast. Ashley has also shared a picture of her family where she is breastfeeding baby Isaac.

Speaking about giving birth naturally, Ashley stated the following.

"I have to say that now that I gave birth and I did it naturally and I felt everything, I feel that there is nothing I can't do. There is nothing I can think of when I say," Oh, that's too difficult, I can't handle that. "I spent the birth for six hours, naturally."

Ashley worked regularly during her pregnancy and it is likely that her rapid labor and easy delivery are due to her being in good shape.

You can watch the full video of Ashley and Justin’s birth announcement below which they made in their podcast “A Pretty Big Deal” below.

Ashley also shared a sweet photo of herself kissing baby Isaac, but hid her face from the audience in the shot. You can see the image below.

Ashley was very open about her pregnant body during her pregnancy and shared many photos that Justin took of her completely naked. Some people had mixed reactions to the pregnancy photos and felt they should not have been put on social media. The photos were taken with ingenuity and Ashley covered her most sensitive parts, but still, some were offended.

Ashley has shared a new photo of herself breastfeeding baby Issac. Those who want to see the photo will find it on their official Instagram account, where they have 10.2 million followers on Instagram. What do you think about the birth announcement and photos of Ashley Graham?



