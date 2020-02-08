Are the strongest voices in India's airwaves normalizing hate? The | India

In Listening post this week: "Terrorists "," anti-nationals ": Indian television presenters are in attack mode against critics of the ruling party. In addition to the history of the black face in the Arab world.

Are the loudest voices in the waves of India normalizing hate?

India has been in a series of protests across the country for more than two months against a new citizenship law known as CAA, the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The CAA makes it easier for immigrants from religious minorities to obtain Indian citizenship, unless they are Muslim.

This is a political story in which the media play a central role. Much of the media has been dedicated to amplifying the nationalist and pro-Hindu rhetoric of the ruling party, the BJP, which labels protesters as "anti-nationals,quot;, which implies that Muslims tend to spread terror and, in the process, to normalize hate speech and spreading it through its air waves.

Taxpayers:

Kavita Krishnan – Secretary, Association of Progressive Women of All India

Mitali Saran – Author and columnist

Vineet Kumar – Author and media scholar

Aditya Raj Kaul – Strategic Affairs Editor, Business Television India

Sudhir Chaudhary – Editor in Chief, Zee News

On our radar:

Richard Gizbert talks with producer Flo Phillips about Donald Trump's decision to award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to a controversial conservative talk show host, Rush Limbaugh.

Blackface: the ugliness of racism in the Arab media

Black face: The cartoon of people of African descent with theatrical makeup is a supposed entertainment device from a bygone era.

In much of the western world, it no longer shows up in conventional art or entertainment, but in the Middle East, you don't have to go back in time to find it.

Blackface and cartoonish representations of black people are still transmitted there, and in most cases, they are not even seen as offensive.

Tariq Nafi, from The Listening Post, analyzes racism in the Arab media and the persistent legacy of the black face.

Taxpayers:

Maha Abdul Hamid – Academic and activist

Eve Troutt Powell – Professor of Middle Eastern History, University of Pennsylvania

Joseph Fahim – Film critic

Fatima Ali – Activist, model and writer.

Source: Al Jazeera News