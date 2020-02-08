Antarctica sets a record high temperature: 64.9 degrees

Antarctica, the coldest, windiest and driest continent on Earth, set a record temperature on Thursday, underlining the global warming trend, the researchers said.
Esperanza, Argentina's research station at the northern end of the Antarctic Peninsula, reached 64.9 degrees Fahrenheit, or 18.2 degrees Celsius, breaking the previous 63.5 degree record set on March 24, 2015, according to Argentina's report. National Metereological Service. The station has been recording temperatures since 1961.
The temperature in Esperanza, where it is summer, was comparable to the weather in Los Angeles and Huntsville, Alabama, where the high temperatures were 64 on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
The Extreme Climate and Climate Archive, a committee of the World Meteorological Organization, will verify the temperature, the organization said in a press release.
"Everything we've seen so far indicates a probable legitimate record," said Randall Cerveny, an organization official.
The record seems to be associated with a regional "foehn,quot;, described as a rapid warming of the air going down a slope or mountain, Cerveny said.
Temperatures on the continent vary on average from 14 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 10 degrees Celsius) on the Antarctic coast, to minus 76 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 60 degrees Celsius) at higher elevations in the interior, the meteorological organization said.
Its ice sheet, which is almost three miles thick, contains 90 percent of the world's fresh water.
The Antarctic Peninsula, the northwest corner near South America, is among the fastest warming regions on the planet, the meteorological organization said. Antarctica is about the size of the United States and Mexico combined, according to NASA
The high temperature is in line with the general warming trend of the Earth, which is largely caused by greenhouse gas emissions.
Experts say the warming trend is affecting other parts of Antarctica, including the large ice sheet of West Antarctica.
"I think warming the atmosphere is like preheating an oven and the polar ice sheets are like a frozen lasagna that is put in the oven and now even frozen lasagna is beginning to thaw at high polar latitudes," Maureen Raymo, a Research professor in the department of earth and environmental sciences at Columbia University, said Saturday.
When the ice sheets melt, the water has nowhere else to go but to the ocean and will affect the world's coasts, said Professor Raymo.
"I think this is the tip of the iceberg, so to speak," he said. “This is the omen of what is to come. It is exactly in line with what we have been seeing for decades ": air temperature records are increasingly broken.
Last month was the fifth warmest January in the United States in 126 years of record keeping, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The lower 48 states had an average temperature of 35.5 degrees and all saw temperatures above average last month, he said.
The last decade was the hottest recorded and 2019 was the second warmest year, according to the researchers.
The global average surface temperature last year was almost 1.8 degrees Fahrenheit (1 degree Celsius) higher than the average of the middle of the last century, caused by emissions of carbon dioxide and other gases that trap heat from burning fossil fuels.
Henry Fountain contributed reports.
