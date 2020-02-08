Antarctica sets a record high temperature: 64.9 degrees

Antarctica, the coldest, windiest and driest continent on Earth, set a record temperature on Thursday, underlining the global warming trend, the researchers said.

Esperanza, Argentina's research station at the northern end of the Antarctic Peninsula, reached 64.9 degrees Fahrenheit, or 18.2 degrees Celsius, breaking the previous 63.5 degree record set on March 24, 2015, according to Argentina's report. National Metereological Service. The station has been recording temperatures since 1961.

%MINIFYHTML3ec2eb52cfe055972bb33889168f451f11% %MINIFYHTML3ec2eb52cfe055972bb33889168f451f12%

The temperature in Esperanza, where it is summer, was comparable to the weather in Los Angeles and Huntsville, Alabama, where the high temperatures were 64 on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

The Extreme Climate and Climate Archive, a committee of the World Meteorological Organization, will verify the temperature, the organization said in a press release.