Anger when Lagos residents protest against motorcycle ban | Nigeria News

Lagos, Nigeria – Holding a white sign above her head and surrounded by a group of young people, Sally had a clear message.

"All we want is for the government to lift the ban until an alternative is prepared, "he said.

Sally was referring to a recent decision by the Lagos authorities, the commercial capital of Nigeria, to ban commercial motorcycles and tricycles from most residential and commercial areas of the city.

She was not alone. Dozens of other mostly young people joined the mega-city protests of more than 20 million people, angry at the state government's recent decision to ban two- and three-wheelers, which are A popular transportation option for travelers looking to combat congestion.

"I am unemployed and confused," Al Jazeera Inocencio Udoka, one of the motorcycle drivers affected by the ban, told Al Jazeera.

"I'm a graduate. I don't have a job and they take away my only means of survival. How would I start over?"

Protesters call for an immediate lifting of the ban on motorcycles and commercial tricycles (Orji Sunday / Al Jazeera)

Introduced on February 1, the ban aims to decongest Lagos roads and reduce accidents and overcrowding. Citing the "chaos and disorder,quot; of two- and three-wheelers, as well as the "terrifying figures,quot; of fatal accidents, the government said the ban was central in its efforts to achieve its objectives.

A week later, the effect of the ban has been widespread, with long lines forming at bus stops, car drivers facing blocked traffic and others who sometimes have to walk to avoid hours in traffic. Meanwhile, fight bSome drivers and police were reported in some parts of the state of Lagos during the past week.

"This prohibition does not solve any of the related problems," Sally argued. "More people are suffering to go to work … and school. And several thousand (of people) have just lost their livelihood."

But protesters also warned that all sectors of the economy could feel the effect of the ban.

"The (amount of) people who would suffer (is) vast, including investors," says writer Timileyin Ogunleye, based in Lagos, "Why? Because (a) a few months ago, several investors invested several million dollars in the transport business, just so that this abrupt prohibition continues. Things are not done that way. "

Travelers in Lagos rely on commercial motorcycles to avoid long hours in traffic (File: Akintunde Akinleye / Reuters)

It is believed to be the largest city in sub-Saharan Africa, Lagos has long faced a series of infrastructure problems, which have been exacerbated by its growing population.

Over the years, the authorities have undertaken a series of measures to address the worsening of the road crisis, including the launch of a state-sponsored public transport service and the establishment of the State Traffic Management Authority of Lagos (LASTMA), an agency under the Ministry of Transportation, accused of reducing traffic and traffic accidents.

The government has also promised to provide a series of new buses to meet the needs, but the challenges remain enormous, protesters said.

"There are so many things that are wrong with Lagos. The ads on the roads; the terrible state of the roads; that should be fixed first," Sally said.

While many lakes seem to be angry at the ban, Fahim Saleh, the founder of Gokada, one of the largest motorcycle starter companies affected by the movement, tried to see it differently.

"As an entrepreneur, you have to see the positive side," Saleh said. "I think when you enter an emerging economy, you have to wait for this."

Saleh admitted that there were setbacks, such as job losses, but was quick to add that his company was turning to new opportunities, including water transportation.

"Movements like this also push us to focus on other parts of the business," he said.

"Many people who would never dream (ride) on a motorcycle, gave Gokada a chance. We will follow a similar strategy with the ships and convince the masses that with proper execution, boat transport can be incredibly safe."