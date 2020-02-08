America Ferrera looks pretty pink at the Spirit 2020 Awards

No winter lasts forever Y America FerreraIt is proof.

The 35-year-old actress arrived at the 35th Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday, February 8 in Santa Monica, California, looking like spring in full bloom.

Ferrera, the future mother of two children, looked pretty in pink and as radiant as ever.

"Pink Power for the #SpiritAwards where I can present the Bonnie Prize to honor an extraordinary director," said the former Ugly Betty The actress wrote on Instagram, labeling her glamorous squad, stylist Karla Welch, stylist Aviva Pereamakeup artist Fiona Stiles and nail technician Emi Kudo.

the Hypermarket the star wore a long lace Self portrait Dress in a pink dress underneath and match perfectly with a pink tuxedo jacket over it. The bow on the neck of the dress was the icing on this perfectly capricious look.

He also complemented it with a square metal clutch and wore his hair in an elegant low bun.