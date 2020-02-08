America Ferrera looks pretty pink at the Spirit 2020 Awards

America Ferrera / Instagram
The 35-year-old actress arrived at the 35th Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday, February 8 in Santa Monica, California, looking like spring in full bloom.
Ferrera, the future mother of two children, looked pretty in pink and as radiant as ever.
"Pink Power for the #SpiritAwards where I can present the Bonnie Prize to honor an extraordinary director," said the former Ugly Betty The actress wrote on Instagram, labeling her glamorous squad, stylist Karla Welch, stylist Aviva Pereamakeup artist Fiona Stiles and nail technician Emi Kudo.
the Hypermarket the star wore a long lace Self portrait Dress in a pink dress underneath and match perfectly with a pink tuxedo jacket over it. The bow on the neck of the dress was the icing on this perfectly capricious look.
He also complemented it with a square metal clutch and wore his hair in an elegant low bun.
This last set is just one of the many perfect red carpet looks that Ferrera has been shaking this awards season.
One user even commented that Ferrera's appearance looked like Molly Ringwaldparty dress Pretty pink.
Apparently, the comparison was not lost on the actress, who also shared a side-by-side photo of Ringwald's character, Andie Walsh, captioning: "He is not inspired by her …"
Earlier this month, Ferrera also surprised on the red carpet of the SAG 2020 Awards by wearing a classic black sleeveless dress with a subtle slit in the leg. The actress looked stunning that night when she complemented her red carpet look with a pearl headband and gave us a subtle hive hairstyle with a bold cat-eye look.
The pregnancy looks good in Ferrera, who announced at the end of 2019 that he was expecting a baby not. 2 with her husband, Ryan Piers Williams.
"Welcome to baby # 2 in 2020," the winner of the Golden Globes captioned her family photo on Instagram when she announced the news. "Happy new year from our wild and growing group."
