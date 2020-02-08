Home Entertainment Amber Rose presents a disturbing GIANT tattoo on her forehead!

Amber Rose presents a disturbing GIANT tattoo on her forehead!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Anber Rose has looked very different lately. The Instagram model recently got a giant tattoo on her forehead, and it's quite strange.

Amber got the names of her two children, Bash and Slash, tattooed on her forehead. And the tattoos are so big that they practically cover a third of your face.

Here is a picture of the new tattoo on Amber's forehead:

Amber_Face_Bad3

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©