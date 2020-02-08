Amber Rose presents a disturbing GIANT tattoo on her forehead!

Anber Rose has looked very different lately. The Instagram model recently got a giant tattoo on her forehead, and it's quite strange.

Amber got the names of her two children, Bash and Slash, tattooed on her forehead. And the tattoos are so big that they practically cover a third of your face.

Here is a picture of the new tattoo on Amber's forehead:

On the contrary, this is what it looked like before giant facial tattoos:

Amber, real name Amber Levonchuck, is a biracial / exotic Instagram model. His father is of Irish and Italian descent and his mother is from Cape Verde (African). Amber grew up in southern Philadelphia and lived a difficult life.

He began to undress at the age of 15 under the pseudonym "Paris,quot;, to support his family after the divorce of his parents. While undressing, he met Kanye West, and the two began dating. Amber used Kanye's fame to launch her modeling career.