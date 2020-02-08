Amber Rose gets a tattoo on her forehead and fans are scared that she is "ruined,quot; with her "pretty face,quot;

%MINIFYHTMLf7a69e5af5265c46c43f103e57e8ccf811% %MINIFYHTMLf7a69e5af5265c46c43f103e57e8ccf812%

Amber Rose debuted with a new tattoo and is on her forehead! That said, it seems that the placement of the new ink on his face surprised his followers, who mostly made it clear that they were not fans of that!

Some of the star's followers argued that she is "too pretty,quot; for a tattoo on her forehead!

Amber Rose posed with a fan for a photo and it was also the first time she showed her new tattoo on her forehead.

She must also have turned heads in the street when she came out with the ink.

But, of course, the most vocal opinions appeared online, just after the lucky fan posted the photo that showed her standing next to Amber, the celebrity proudly displaying permanent body art.

As for what it is, the tattoo actually reads the names of his two children: Bash (Sebastian) and Slash!

Amber was wearing a black long-sleeved shirt and black leather pants at the time and it looked as cool as ever.

In the caption, the fan wrote about Amber's generosity, obviously talking about his idol.

‘I was shopping at @dollskill and my card was declined because I forgot to tell my bank that I was leaving the state. I walked away to call you and the cashier approached me with my bag and said: "This is for you from Amber Rose." LA is WILD for everyone. "

Soon after, the comments began to arrive, fans expressed their envy for the luck he had or shared his opinions about the new tattoo.

These are some of his reactions to the publication: ‘Holy f * ck. That's pretty damn. "Omg, please, let that tattoo on your forehead, Amber Rose, be fake … like a girl, no, not on your face." / "Amber Rose got 2 tattoos on her forehead. Pretty face ruined. Wow. Smh lol."



