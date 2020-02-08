Amber Heard and Bianca Butti show PDA at the Oscar party before 2020

007 / MEGA
Amber heard Y Bianca Butti He went to Los Angeles again on Friday and looked cozy in front of a star-filled preview.Oscar 2020 Awards party.
the Aquaman actress and ex-wife of Johnny Depp She was photographed hand in hand with her new girlfriend, a cinematographer, outside Vanity fair and the Saint Laurent party celebrating the nominated movie Parasite. They were also photographed laughing together inside.
Heard, 33, and Butti held hands all night, even while chatting with other guests, E! The news have learned. The actress introduced her to a friend and said: "This is Bianca, my new girlfriend."
The two had provoked rumors of romance last month when they were photographed kissing in Palm Springs. Days later, they left together again, hand in hand, in the March of the Women's Day 2020 in Los Angeles.
They have not commented on the nature of their relationship or shared photos on Instagram, where Butti has been documenting her battle against breast cancer. Heard, however, follows her on the social network.
Also seen at the pre-Oscar party: Miley Cyrus and ex Liam Hemsworth, Leonardo Dicaprio, Rami Malek, Joaquin Phoenix and girlfriend Rooney mara Y Adam Sandler.
See more photos of the Oscars parties before 2020 this weekend:
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202018 / rs_634x1024-200208081716-634-amber-heard.cm.2820.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1071260″ alt=”Bianca Butti, Amber Heard, Vanity Fair and Saint Laurent Oscar Party”/>
SASKIA LAWAKS
Amber Heard and Bianca Butti
the Aquaman actress and Johnny Deppthe ex-wife befriends her girlfriend in Vanity fair and the pre-Oscar party of Saint Laurent celebrating the film Parasite.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202018 / rs_634x1024-200208075709-634-miley-cyrus.cm.2820.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1071252″ alt=”Miley Cyrus, WME Pre-Oscars Party”/>
BACKGRID
Miley Cyrus
The singer attends the WME pre-Oscar party.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202018 / rs_634x1024-200208075709-634-liam-hemsworth.cm.2820.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1071253″ alt=”Liam Hemsworth, WME pre-Oscar party”/>
MEGA
Liam Hemsworth
The actor and Miley Cyrus& # 39; ex attends the WME pre-Oscar party.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202018 / rs_634x1024-200208080303-634-rumer-willis-demi-moore.cm.2720.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1071254″ alt=”Rumer Willis and Demi Moore, Vanity Fair and Saint Laurent Oscar Party”/>
Phillip Faraone / Getty Images for Vanity Fair
Demi Moore and Rumer Willis
Mom and daughter attend Vanity fair and the pre-Oscar party of Saint Laurent celebrating the film Parasite.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202018 / rs_634x1024-200208080834-634-olivia-wilde.cm.2820.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1071256″ alt=”Olivia Wilde, Vanity Fair and Saint Laurent Oscar Party”/>
Phillip Faraone / Getty Images for Vanity Fair
Olivia Wilde
The actress appears in Vanity fair and the pre-Oscar party of Saint Laurent celebrating the film Parasite.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202018 / rs_634x1024-200208080835-634-kate-bosworth.cm.2820.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1071257″ alt=”Kate Bosworth, Vanity Fair and Saint Laurent Oscar Party”/>
Phillip Faraone / Getty Images for Vanity Fair
Kate Bosworth
The actress appears in Vanity fair and the pre-Oscar party of Saint Laurent celebrating the film Parasite.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202018 / rs_634x1024-200208080834-634-joe-kreery.cm.2820.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1071255″ alt=”Maika Monroe and Joe Keery, Vanity Fair and Saint Laurent Oscar Party”/>
Phillip Faraone / Getty Images for Vanity Fair
Joe Keery and Maika Monroe
the Strange things star and his girlfriend attend Vanity fair and the pre-Oscar party of Saint Laurent celebrating the film Parasite.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202018 / rs_634x1024-200208080835-634-lil-nas-x.cm.2820.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1071258″ alt=”Lil Nas X, Vanity Fair and Saint Laurent Oscar Party”/>
Phillip Faraone / Getty Images for Vanity Fair
Lil Nas X
The rapper attends Vanity fair and the pre-Oscar party of Saint Laurent celebrating the film Parasite.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202017 / rs_634x1024-200207104806-634×1024-pre-oscars-gj-2-7-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1071102″ alt=”Pre-Oscar parties – Vanity Fair and Lancome – Kate Beckinsale”/>
Jerod Harris / FilmMagic
Kate Beckinsale
The actress arrives at Vanity fair and Lancôme Women in Hollywood Celebration at Soho House in West Hollywood.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202017 / rs_634x1024-200207105106-634×1024-pre-oscars-gj-2-7-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1071105″ alt=”Pre-Oscar parties – Vanity Fair and Lancome – Dove Cameron “/>
Jerod Harris / FilmMagic
Pigeon cameron
The Disney Channel star is red hot in the Vanity fair and Lancôme Women in Hollywood Celebration at Soho House in West Hollywood.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202017 / rs_634x1024-200207105209-634×1024-pre-oscars-gj-2-7-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1071106″ alt=”Pre-Oscar parties – Vanity Fair and Lancome – January Jones”/>
Jerod Harris / FilmMagic
January jones
The actress shows a look of green polka dots in the Vanity fair and Lancôme Women in Hollywood Celebration at Soho House in West Hollywood.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202017 / rs_634x1024-200207085444-634-zoe-saldana-oscars-party.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1071056″ alt=”Pre-Oscar parties – Cadillac Oscar Week – Zoe Saldana”/>
Katie Jones for Cadillac
Zoe Saldaña
the Guardians of the Galaxy Star appears at the Oscar Cadillac Week celebration at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202017 / rs_634x1024-200207105833-634×1024-pre-oscars-gj-2-7-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1071120″ alt=”Pre-Oscar parties – Vanity Fair and Lancome – Laura Dern”/>
Jerod Harris / FilmMagic
Laura Dern
The Oscar-nominated actress shows a leopard print style in the Vanity fair and Lancôme Women in Hollywood Celebration at Soho House in West Hollywood.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202017 / rs_634x1024-200207111433-634×1024-pre-oscars-gj-2-7-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1071132″ alt=”Pre-Oscar parties – Vanity Fair and Lancome – Jennifer Morrison”/>
Jerod Harris / FilmMagic
Jennifer Morrison
the Once Upon a time alum and We are the actress wears a black strapless dress to the Vanity fair and Lancôme Women in Hollywood Celebration at Soho House in West Hollywood.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202017 / rs_634x1024-200207105737-634×1024-pre-oscars-gj-2-7-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1071115″ alt=”Pre-Oscar parties – Vanity Fair and Lancome – Olivia Munn “/>
Jerod Harris / FilmMagic
Olivia Munn
The actress appears in the Vanity fair and Lancôme Women in Hollywood Celebration at Soho House in West Hollywood.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202017 / rs_634x1024-200207113913-634×1024-pre-oscars-gj-2-7-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1071150″ alt=”Pre-Oscar parties – Cadillac Oscar Week – Rachel Brosnahan”/>
Katie Jones for Cadillac
Rachel Brosnahan
the Wonderful Mrs. Maisel Star appears at the Oscar Cadillac Week celebration at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202017 / rs_634x1024-200207114717-634×1024-pre-oscars-gj-2-7-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1071164″ alt=”Pre-Oscar parties – Cadillac Oscar Week – Lauren Ash”/>
Katie Jones for Cadillac
Lauren Ash
The actress appears at the Cadillac Oscar Week Celebration at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202017 / rs_634x1024-200207110014-634×1024-pre-oscars-gj-2-7-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1071121″ alt=”Pre-Oscar parties – Vanity Fair and Lancome – Alexandra Daddario”/>
Jerod Harris / FilmMagic
Alexandra Daddario
The actress appears in the Vanity fair and Lancôme Women in Hollywood Celebration at Soho House in West Hollywood.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202017 / rs_634x1024-200207114620-634×1024-pre-oscars-gj-2-7-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1071163″ alt=”Pre-Oscar parties – Cadillac Oscar Week – Lesley-Ann Brandt”/>
Katie Jones for Cadillac
Lesley-Ann Brandt
the Lucifer Star is all smiles at the celebration of Oscar Cadillac Week at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202017 / rs_634x1024-200207114456-634×1024-pre-oscars-gj-2-7-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1071159″ alt=”Pre-Oscar parties – Cadillac Oscar Week – Elizabeth Chambers “/>
Katie Jones for Cadillac
Elizabeth Chambers
The star appears at the Cadillac Oscar Week Celebration at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202017 / rs_634x1024-200207114320-634×1024-pre-oscars-gj-2-7-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1071158″ alt=”Pre-Oscar parties – Cadillac Oscar Week – Adrienne Bailon”/>
Katie Jones for Cadillac
Adrienne Bailon
The star shows a tangerine look at the Oscar Cadillac Week celebration at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202017 / rs_634x1024-200207114057-634×1024-pre-oscars-gj-2-7-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1071152″ alt=”Pre-Oscar parties – Cadillac Oscar Week – Mamie Gummer”/>
Katie Jones for Cadillac
Mamie Gummer
The actress and daughter of Meryl streep He appears at the Cadillac Oscar Week Celebration at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202017 / rs_634x1024-200207114002-634×1024-pre-oscars-gj-2-7-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1071151″ alt=”Pre-Oscar parties – Cadillac Oscar Week – Abigail Spencer”/>
Katie Jones for Cadillac
Abigail Spencer
The actress presents a two-tone look at the Oscar Cadillac Week celebration at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202017 / rs_634x1024-200207104921-634×1024-pre-oscars-gj-2-7-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1071103″ alt=”Pre-Oscar parties – Vanity Fair and Lancome – Juliette Lewis”/>
Jerod Harris / FilmMagic
Juliette Lewis
The actress is pretty in pink in the Vanity fair and Lancôme Women in Hollywood Celebration at Soho House in West Hollywood.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202017 / rs_634x1024-200207113635-634×1024-pre-oscars-gj-2-7-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1071149″ alt=”Pre-Oscar parties – Cadillac Oscar Week – Margaret Qualley”/>
Katie Jones for Cadillac
Margaret Qualley
The actress smiles at the celebration of the Cadillac Oscar Week at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202017 / rs_1024x759-200207132129-1024-tyrese-gibson-mv-2720.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1071197″ alt=”James Cameron, Tyrese Gibson”/>
Gabriel Olsen / Getty Images for Absolut Elyx
James Cameron and Tyrese Gibson
The Hollywood director meets the A-list actor at the Red Carpet Green Dress event held at the private residence of Jonas Tahlin, CEO of Absolut Elyx.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202017 / rs_634x1024-200207112109-634×1024-pre-oscars-gj-2-7-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1071137″ alt=”Pre-Oscar parties – Vanity Fair and Lancome – Lea Seydoux”/>
Presley Ann / Getty Images
Lea Seydoux
The actress arrives at Vanity fair and Lancôme Women in Hollywood Celebration at Soho House in West Hollywood.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202017 / rs_634x1024-200207111910-634×1024-pre-oscars-gj-2-7-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1071135″ alt=”Pre-Oscar parties – Vanity Fair and Lancome – Eiza González”/>
Jerod Harris / FilmMagic
Eiza Gonzalez
The actress arrives at Vanity fair and Lancôme Women in Hollywood Celebration at Soho House in West Hollywood.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202017 / rs_634x1024-200207111630-634×1024-pre-oscars-gj-2-7-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1071133″ alt=”Pre-Oscar parties – Vanity Fair and Lancome – Laura Harrier”/>
Jerod Harris / FilmMagic
Laura Harrier
The actress shows some skin in a bright and bright teal green dress in the Vanity fair and Lancôme Women in Hollywood Celebration at Soho House in West Hollywood.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202017 / rs_634x1024-200207111339-634×1024-pre-oscars-gj-2-7-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1071131″ alt=”Pre-Oscar parties – Vanity Fair and Lancome – Carly Chaikin”/>
Jerod Harris / FilmMagic
Carly chaikin
The actress wears a print dress for Vanity fair and Lancôme Women in Hollywood Celebration at Soho House in West Hollywood.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202017 / rs_634x1024-200207105634-634×1024-pre-oscars-gj-2-7-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1071112″ alt=”Pre-Oscar parties – Vanity Fair and Lancome – Minnie Driver”/>
Jerod Harris / FilmMagic
Minnie driver
The actress appears in the Vanity fair and Lancôme Women in Hollywood Celebration at Soho House in West Hollywood.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202017 / rs_634x1024-200207115055-634×1024-pre-oscars-gj-2-7-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1071165″ alt=”Pre-Oscar parties – Cadillac Oscar Week – Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach”/>
Katie Jones for Cadillac
Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach
The stars appear at the Cadillac Oscar Week Celebration at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.
Heard has been open about her sexuality for a while and had dated a different woman years before she and Depp married in 2015. They divorced two years later and then continued a legal battle, accusing each other of past domestic abuse.
The 2020 Oscars will air live from the Dolby Theater on ABC on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. ET.
See a complete list of nominations.
See the coverage of the red carpet of E! From the Oscar 2020 on Sunday February 9 from 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m.PT followed by the Oscars broadcast at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ABC! And don't miss the ME! After the party special at 11:15 p.m. ET / 8: 15 p.m. PT for a summary of the 2020 Academy Awards.
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.
%MINIFYHTML8669d55a484bebde24b00e7abcc01cd617%