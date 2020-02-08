Amber Heard and Bianca Butti show PDA at the Oscar party before 2020

Amber heard Y Bianca Butti He went to Los Angeles again on Friday and looked cozy in front of a star-filled preview.Oscar 2020 Awards party.

the Aquaman actress and ex-wife of Johnny Depp She was photographed hand in hand with her new girlfriend, a cinematographer, outside Vanity fair and the Saint Laurent party celebrating the nominated movie Parasite. They were also photographed laughing together inside.

Heard, 33, and Butti held hands all night, even while chatting with other guests, E! The news have learned. The actress introduced her to a friend and said: "This is Bianca, my new girlfriend."

The two had provoked rumors of romance last month when they were photographed kissing in Palm Springs. Days later, they left together again, hand in hand, in the March of the Women's Day 2020 in Los Angeles.

They have not commented on the nature of their relationship or shared photos on Instagram, where Butti has been documenting her battle against breast cancer. Heard, however, follows her on the social network.

Also seen at the pre-Oscar party: Miley Cyrus and ex Liam Hemsworth, Leonardo Dicaprio, Rami Malek, Joaquin Phoenix and girlfriend Rooney mara Y Adam Sandler.