Altior retakes winning forms in Newbury | Racing news

%MINIFYHTML4ee2bb6cc1107aaae26ae319d5cd2c5311% %MINIFYHTML4ee2bb6cc1107aaae26ae319d5cd2c5312%





Nico de Boinville riding Altior clears the last to win at Newbury

%MINIFYHTML4ee2bb6cc1107aaae26ae319d5cd2c5313% %MINIFYHTML4ee2bb6cc1107aaae26ae319d5cd2c5314%

Altior resumed the winning forms in Win Bigger On The Betfair Exchange Chase in Newbury.

%MINIFYHTML4ee2bb6cc1107aaae26ae319d5cd2c5315% %MINIFYHTML4ee2bb6cc1107aaae26ae319d5cd2c5316%

His 19-race winning race came to an end last time against Cyrname in November, when he intensified his trip to Ascot, and then Nicky Henderson's superstar missed a Christmas outing with an abscess.

The returning Dynamite Dollars set the pace after Bun Doran fell into the waterfall, and many sought to have the opportunity to be third in the Grade Two show.

Nico de Boinville had to get serious in the favorite 1-3 race to the final fence, but on landing his famous turbo kicked and ran off to win by three quarters and a quarter, taking the race better known as Game Spirit for a third time

Henderson said: "We had some problems along the way, but we are getting there.

"He was excited early and had fun. He was hit just before the penultimate, but what he really liked was the way he lay him down: the gears are still there."

The bookmakers gave Altior a touch for the Queen Mother Chase Champion, and Henderson added: "He's only in one race (in Cheltenham), so we don't have to question what we're doing."