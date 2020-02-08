Alleged rebels kill several civilians in DR Congo | DR Congo News

At least eight people were killed in an alleged rebel attack in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and others were reported missing, police said, in the latest bloodshed attributed to armed rebels in the troubled region.

The fighters of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) "cut the throats of eight people today in broad daylight. Fortunately, our intervention prevented a worse toll," he told AFP news agency Losendjola Morisho, police chief in Mangina in the Beni region.

"Around 20 others are also missing in the area," Morisho said. "We don't know if they were killed, taken hostage or fled the area. We're looking for them."

It was the last murder attributed to rebel fighters in the Beni region, where hundreds have died in violence since November.

The east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo has been hit by months of attacks and massacres attributed to the ADF, which is the objective of a military offensive.

In January, 36 civilians were killed in an attack in Oicha, also in Beni, in which activists say it was part of the militia group's revenge attacks against civilians for the army campaign.

The ADF, accused of the death of more than a thousand civilians in Beni since October 2014, began as a rebel group in Uganda that opposed Uganda's president, Yoweri Museveni.

He fell back east of the DRC in 1995 during the Congo Wars and seems to have stopped the raids within Uganda. Your recruits today are people of various nationalities.