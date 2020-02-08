Actor Orson Bean died after being hit by a car while crossing the street

%MINIFYHTML42a5d9a9c275b47c752bc101699d72b411% %MINIFYHTML42a5d9a9c275b47c752bc101699d72b412%

The 91-year-old actor known for his appearances in & # 39; The Twilight Zone & # 39; He died after being hit by a vehicle in Los Angeles across the street.

Veteran actor Orson Bean He has died after being hit by a vehicle in Los Angeles on Friday night, February 7, 2020.

The star, which became known in the 50s and 60s for its appearances in "The twilight zone"and later as a panelist on television shows that include"Tell the truth"He was reportedly hit by a vehicle while crossing a street in Venice. He was 91 years old.

According to Los Angeles FOX 11, police sources confirmed that the star was pronounced dead at the scene.

Los Angeles KNBC-TV later reported that Bean had been hit by "multiple vehicles" while trying to cross Venice Boulevard, adding that a driver who believed he had hit Bean tried to help the actor after being hit.

The actor continued to make television appearances in his 80s, with roles in shows that include "Hot in Cleveland"Y"Modern Family".

He is survived by his third wife, the actress. Alley mills.