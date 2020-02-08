Abby Lee Miller undergoes a face lift and documents the process for "The Doctors!"

%MINIFYHTMLdad7dd06d072c81042dc9e61852a343a11% %MINIFYHTMLdad7dd06d072c81042dc9e61852a343a12%

Abby Lee Miller underwent some cosmetic surgery procedures and confessed that she was really scared! As it seems, the star of Dance Moms received a face lift and that involved a liposuction and a series of incisions on his face.

The star looks better than ever and it is because it has undergone a face lift!

After his horrible battle with cancer, Abby felt like giving himself a new look to mark a new beginning in his life.

At the same time, it was a terrifying experience, getting back under the knife after his multiple surgeries meant to save his life.

Either way, she followed him and even documented his experience for The Doctors.

That said, there are video images of Abby in Dr. Simoni's office in Beverly Hills being very nervous about the procedures that are going to be performed on her.

When the team of specialists began to mark his face and neck, he mentioned that "I just don't like needles."

Then, the surgeon explains that ‘The first part is the liposuction of the neck, and you can see that the fat gradually comes out of that small tube. Now we are starting with the face and making small incisions around the ears for easier access to facial fat and muscles. "

Although obviously she was anxious, Abby joked that the doctor would need "gallons,quot; of fat.

Dr. Simono then performs the procedure that was clearly successful judging by the before and after photos.

On the second click, Abby's face looks much firmer, has a more defined jaw and cheekbones.

Abby has recovered incredibly after her battle against non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

In May of last year, he confirmed that he had no cancer and talked about the experience while in Good Morning America later that month.

‘I would have been dead. I was paralyzed from the neck down because this cancer was choking my spinal cord. He was in a fetal position, just talking, that was it, that was all he could do, and (his doctor) did 8 hours of emergency surgery, "he shared.



