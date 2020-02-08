A new martyr puts face to the growing crisis of the coronavirus in China

WUHAN, China – More than 700 people have died. Tens of thousands are infected. Millions live under confinement, and the government has tried to silence complaints.
But what caused an online revolt in China on Friday, the fiercest assault on censors in almost a decade, began with the death of a man: the doctor who tried to warn others about the coronavirus.
The flood of mourning and anger over the death of the doctor, Li Wenliang, for the same virus that was reprimanded for mentioning, sometimes overwhelmed China's sophisticated censorship and propaganda systems. Many in the social networks called the doctor martyr and hero, and government officials, celebrities and business leaders risked a rebuke of the Communist Party to join ordinary citizens to express their frustration and pain.
"The death of Li Wenliang has become a point of emotional inflammation," said Wang Yu, a Wuhan man in his 20s, showing the torrent of comments on his phone about Dr. Li on his social networks.
"He is a tragic figure in this epidemic, and his death has taken this tragedy to a new extreme," Wang said. Then he hesitated and withdrew his words. "I worry that his death is not the end of this tragedy."
The doctor's death posed a new test for China's leader, Xi Jinping, who was already facing serious political problems, for a new contract trade agreement with Washington, the recent elections in Taiwan and the protest movement in Hong Kong, before the virus spilled from Wuhan. In recent weeks, Mr. Xi's talks with foreign leaders have shifted to a defense of China's response to the epidemic, which has made more than 34,000 people sick and left the country almost paralyzed.
Now, the government is also caught in a tug of war by Dr. Li's legacy that could challenge Mr. Xi's powerful censorship apparatus.
When Dr. Li, 34, warned about the virus in an online chat room more than five weeks ago, the police turned it into an example of what happens to those who do not comply with official secret demands. He was summoned by the authorities and forced to sign a declaration denouncing his warning as an unfounded and illegal rumor.
After his death on Friday, many Chinese said it was a disturbing reminder of the first steps taken to cover up the outbreak.
Trapped inside by widespread blockages, many people are stuck to the Internet, with plenty of time to stop at the doctor's death. Chinese social networks, often frantic and fickle, were as unanimous as they have been in their pain for Dr. Li, with compliments that flowed from all corners of the country. For a few hours, a trend hashtag demanded freedom of expression.
Unable to completely eliminate the discussions, Beijing turned to state media to transform Dr. Li into a loyal soldier aligned with the government's cause. The dispute over the doctor's memory and the political implications recall what happened after the SARS outbreak, some said in publications that were quickly removed.
Jiang Yanyong, the retired military doctor who first drew attention to the widespread count of SARS cases, has been erased from the official record of that time. On the contrary, Zhong Nanshan, the doctor who first identified SARS, has been worshiped as a faithful servant. When Beijing needed someone to publish bad news about the coronavirus, he turned to Dr. Zhong.
Dr. Li's death also showed how online anger can occasionally collapse on the high censorship walls built to quell it. China's censors have not been so overwhelmed since 2011, when the anger and shame over a high-speed rail accident in Wenzhou became impossible to eliminate. The Wenzhou accident helped stimulate new policies to more closely monitor the Internet.
While many of the lives lost in the coronavirus outbreak have been obscured by the numbers, Dr. Li's death has provided a face and story for the victims of the epidemic and medical workers struggling to contain it.
In Wuhan, a gray steel sky loomed over the melancholy day of Mr. Li's death. An improvised memorial of flowers, a black and white photograph and scorched cigarettes, a substitute for incense sticks, formed at the entrance of the hospital where he had died. The mourners during the day were few, perhaps because many people in Wuhan are afraid to get too far from home.
"Thank you for your courage," the message said in a bouquet of chrysanthemums, the Chinese flower of mourning. "Heroes never die, thanks," said another.
In In an interview with Pear Video, Dr. Li's mother talked about her pain through sobs. For several weeks, he was stable and could get out of bed and eat, he said, adding that only in the last two days his condition deteriorated. She said she had not been able to see him before he died and described the broken family he left behind.
"In June, her second child will be born," he said, adding that both she and Dr. Li's father had contracted the disease, but recovered. “What's wrong with your family? It is not broken?
"His father and I were cured, but unfortunately our son, our son did not succeed," he added. “He was 34 years old. He had great potential. He was a very talented child. It's not like other people who lie: he was loyal to his duties. "
Candle emojis, quotes and images of Dr. Li dominated social networks. Business leaders and celebrities, accustomed to silencing political criticism for fear of invoking government anger, shared their thoughts and condolences. A popular illustration turned the contours of Dr. Li's surgical mask into barbed wire.
A part of Dr. Li's appeal has been his Everyman sensitivity. He loved fried chicken thighs, he was upset when cherry prices went too high and often got stuck working additional shifts at the hospital. Like many others in China, he wrote all about this online.
On the Weibo microblogging site, users discovered their old reflections.
"It is not worth living an unexamined life," he wrote in a characteristically peculiar post, after reflecting on the origin of egg pancakes. "I hope everyone can meet their values."
The state media in the country published their own memories, in some cases working to subtly co-opt the story of Dr. Li.
The National Health Commission of China recalled it not as a warning from Cassandra about the virus, but as a doctor in the front line of the response. Although Dr. Li had expressed his desire to help his colleagues, he was an ill ophthalmologist for a patient who was treating for glaucoma.
"Since the beginning of the epidemic, many medical workers ignored their own safety, renounced their small family, challenged the difficulties for the larger family and fought bravely in the front line of the epidemic," the health commission said in a statement. . statement. Those workers, he added, "made great contributions to protect people's lives and health, and we paid them the greatest respect."
China's state television network sought to link Dr. Li directly with Mr. Xi's own words about the battle against the epidemic. "Beating this devil virus is the best consolation for the deceased," the announcer said in a comment, echoing the characterization of the disease by Mr. Xi.
On Friday, bowing to popular pressure, Communist Party officials said they would send a team from the powerful anti-corruption committee to investigate the circumstances surrounding Dr. Li's death.
The State Oversight Committee "decided to send an investigation team to Wuhan, Hubei Province, to conduct a thorough investigation into the related problems reported by the masses about Dr. Li Wenliang," he said Friday, issuing a statement of a line on your website.
It is rare for the Communist Party to react so quickly to public outrage. Several senior officials and state media outlets joined the bereavement choir for the death of Dr. Li. In statements online, the National Health Commission and the Wuhan government said they had expressed their condolences.
The New York Times spoke with Dr. Li a week before his death. "If officials had revealed information about the epidemic before," he told the Times, "I think it would have been much better." There should be more openness and transparency. ”
"I felt I had been harmed, but I had to accept it," he said of his arrest. "Obviously he had been acting out of good will."
"I felt very sad to see so many people losing their loved ones."
The reports were contributed by Daniel Victor, Eimi Yamamitsu, Steven Lee Myers, Sui Lee Wee, Elaine Yu, Liz Alderman, Denise Grady, Scott Reyburn and Vivian Wang. The research was contributed by Lin Qiqing, Albee Zhang, Elsie Chen and Cao Li .