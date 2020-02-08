A new martyr puts face to the growing crisis of the coronavirus in China

WUHAN, China – More than 700 people have died. Tens of thousands are infected. Millions live under confinement, and the government has tried to silence complaints.

But what caused an online revolt in China on Friday, the fiercest assault on censors in almost a decade, began with the death of a man: the doctor who tried to warn others about the coronavirus.

%MINIFYHTMLa1cf08f05017b826d508c5c3507d7f4411% %MINIFYHTMLa1cf08f05017b826d508c5c3507d7f4412%

The flood of mourning and anger over the death of the doctor, Li Wenliang, for the same virus that was reprimanded for mentioning, sometimes overwhelmed China's sophisticated censorship and propaganda systems. Many in the social networks called the doctor martyr and hero, and government officials, celebrities and business leaders risked a rebuke of the Communist Party to join ordinary citizens to express their frustration and pain.

"The death of Li Wenliang has become a point of emotional inflammation," said Wang Yu, a Wuhan man in his 20s, showing the torrent of comments on his phone about Dr. Li on his social networks.