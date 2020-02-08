A dead man when a three-story building collapses in the Mohali of Punjab

A three-story commercial building collapsed while digging jobs at an adjoining site in the Mohali district of Punjab on Saturday, leaving a person dead, authorities said.

Taking a serious note of the incident, Prime Minister Amarinder Singh asked the Mohali additional district magistrate to conduct a thorough investigation of the matter and submit his report within a week.

Officials said three people have been rescued and efforts are being made to find out if more people were trapped under the rubble.

"The commercial building collapsed when a JCB machine was digging an adjoining plot for the construction of the basement," said subdivisional magistrate Kharar (SDM) Himanshu Jain.

Mohali's deputy commissioner, Girish Dayalan, said the JCB machine driver, identified as Harvinder Singh, died in the incident. His body was recovered from the rubble on Saturday night.

Officials said the heavy earthmoving machine could have hit the building's foundations, but added that the exact cause of the incident would be known after the investigation.

They also said that tracking dogs were still looking for anyone trapped under the rubble.

Two people were rescued before and one, who suffered a broken arm, was removed from the rubble at night, Jain said.

A team of 30 members of the National Disaster Response Force participated in the rescue operation and an additional NDRF team from Ludhiana, the SDM, was also called and added that police and civil administration personnel and members of Some NGOs were also providing assistance in the rescue operation.

The administration made all arrangements to carry out rescue operations at night to ensure that no one is trapped under the rubble.

The prime minister also ordered the district administration to take all possible measures to rescue those trapped under the rubble.

According to the prime minister's order, the total cost of treating those injured in the incident would be borne by the Punjab government, said a spokesman for the state government.

Deputy Commissioner of Mohali (DC) Dayalan said Kharar's SDM was ordered to investigate the incident and submit a report within three days.

"How this happened and if they (the builder) had the necessary permission to do so, they will know each other only after the investigation," Dayalan said.

The investigation would also determine whether the construction was illegal or not, according to the statement.

It was also said that a mobile tower had fallen where the building collapsed, officials said.

The army was put on hold to assist in the rescue operation if necessary, DC said.

The necessary machinery and equipment were put into service in the rescue operation, the SDM said.

Prime Minister Amarinder Singh previously expressed anguish over the incident and said he has sought a detailed report from Mohali's deputy commissioner.

"Distressed to learn of the collapse of a three-story building in Kharar today with 2 people trapped. @NDRF, the Fire Brigade and the Mohali Administrator are in place for immediate rescue and relief. They have asked DC Mohali @GirishDayalan send a detailed report on what caused this collapse, "Singh tweeted.