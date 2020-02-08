& # 39; Cats & # 39; leads nominations for the 2020 Razzie Awards

Universal paintings

The box office failure starring James Corden, Taylor Swift and Jason Derulo receives the most dishonor in the Golden Raspberry Awards nominations.

The live action remake of Andrew Lloyd Webber's hit musical "Cats"He led the nominees at the Golden Raspberry Awards 2019.

The box office failure, starring James corden, Judi Dench, Rebel Wilson, Jennifer Hudson, Taylor SwiftY Jason Derulo, tied with "Tyler Perry is a family funeral of Madea"Y Sylvester Stallone& # 39; s "Rambo: Last Blood", which are in the race for the worst image.

They go against the psychological thriller "Fanatic"and horror movie"The persecution of Sharon Tate"for dishonor.

"Cats" was also recognized for the worst screen combo and worst director, with Corden receiving the worst wink from the supporting actor and Dench and Wilson competing for the worst supporting actress.

The worst actor nominees include James Franco ("Zerovilla"), David Harbor ("Hellboy"), Matthew McConaughey ("Serenity"), Stallone (" Rambo: Last Blood ") and John Travolta, who got two winks for "The Fanatic" and "Commercial paint".

For the worst actress, Anne Hathaway was nominated for "Hustle"and" Serenity. "She goes against Hilary Duff ("The persecution of Sharon Tate"), Francesca Hayward ("Cats"), Tyler perry ("A Madea Family Funeral") and Rebel Wilson ("Hustle").

In the most complimentary categories, Eddie murphy He was nominated for the Redeemer Razzie Reward for his role in "Dolemite is my name", With Jennifer Lopez in "Hustlers"Y Adam Sandler in "Uncut gems". Keanu Reeves ("John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum","Toy Story 4") and Eddie Murphy ("Aladdin") are also nominated.

The redeemer's prize recognizes a previous Razzie nominee or winner who has recently been acclaimed.