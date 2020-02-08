1 role, 2 Oscar trips: Joaquin Phoenix, Heath Ledger and The Joker

When Joaquin Phoenix won the SAG Award for his performance in jesterHe said he was standing on the shoulders of his "favorite actor,quot; Heath Ledger.

The moment was touching. Ledger also received praise for his portrayal of Gotham's famous villain, including a posthumous Oscar in the category of Best Actor in a supporting role after his death in 2008.

Now, Phoenix goes for Oscar gold in the Best Actor in a Main Role category. If he wins, he and Ledger will have won two Academy Awards for playing an iconic character.

This would not be the first time this has happened. Marlon Brando Y Robert de Niro Trophies were also taken home for their representations of Vito Corleone in The Godfather Y The Godfather Part II. Still, it would be a rarity.

Despite these parallels, the Phoenix Joker differed greatly from that of Ledger, and each actor managed to make his own the controversial character.