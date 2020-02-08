1 role, 2 Oscar trips: Joaquin Phoenix, Heath Ledger and The Joker

DC Comics / Warner Bros. / Shutterstock, Warner Bros / Dc Comics / Kobal / Shutterstock
When Joaquin Phoenix won the SAG Award for his performance in jesterHe said he was standing on the shoulders of his "favorite actor,quot; Heath Ledger.
The moment was touching. Ledger also received praise for his portrayal of Gotham's famous villain, including a posthumous Oscar in the category of Best Actor in a supporting role after his death in 2008.
Now, Phoenix goes for Oscar gold in the Best Actor in a Main Role category. If he wins, he and Ledger will have won two Academy Awards for playing an iconic character.
This would not be the first time this has happened. Marlon Brando Y Robert de Niro Trophies were also taken home for their representations of Vito Corleone in The Godfather Y The Godfather Part II. Still, it would be a rarity.
Despite these parallels, the Phoenix Joker differed greatly from that of Ledger, and each actor managed to make his own the controversial character.
When Ledger signed to play the Joker in the 2008 movie The dark knight, he was not the first to assume the role. Cesar Romero, Jack nicholson Y Mark hamill everyone had played Batman's nemesis. However, the filmmakers wanted this Joker to be different: they wanted him to feel more frightening.
"Our Joker – Heath's interpretation of the Joker – has always been the absolute extreme of anarchy and chaos, indeed," said the director. Christopher Nolan saying Empire Magazine in 2007. "It is pure evil through pure anarchy. And what makes it terrifying is not to humanize it in narrative terms. Heath found all kinds of fantastic ways to humanize him in terms of simply being real and being a real person, but in the narrative terms that we didn't want to humanize it, we didn't want to show its origins, show what made it do the things it is doing because then it becomes less threatening. "
Because this Joker didn't have a definite origin story, or a real name, actually, Ledger and Nolan could really shape the character's personality. They were inspired by Sid Vicious and Alex in A Mechanical Orange. Ledger also spent a month in a hotel room in London, where he kept a newspaper and experimented with voices.
"I ended up landing more in the realm of a psychopath, someone with little or no awareness of his actions," Ledger said. Empire Magazine in 2007. "He is simply an absolute sociopath, a cold-blooded clown and a mass murderer, and Chris has given me free rein. Which is fun, because there are no real limits to what the Joker would say or do. Nothing intimidates him ., and everything is a great joke. "
The newspaper that Ledger mentioned was full of scribbles and photographs, which served as inspiration for the Joker's identity. As for the Joker's voice, Nolan told the author Joseph McCabe It was "extraordinarily unpredictable," like Joker himself.
These were not the only parts of the transformation. The famous Joker mask was also formed.
"There is something in the metaphor of working behind a mask and from inside a mask (that) always gives you the license to do whatever you want or freedom, without feeling that you are being judged or seen," said Ledger FHM in 2007. "And then, literally, I am wearing a mask now, which gives me twice as much as being able to feel free and rampant here and it's quite exciting."
Ledger said Empire Magazine It took about an hour and a half to put on makeup, including scars and mouth. In fact, in McCabe's book, 100 things Batman fans should know and do before they die, Nolan recalled how the prosthesis covering Ledger's lower lip would peel off. Then, Ledger licked his lips to put it back in its place. Finally, this lick of lips became part of the Joker's gestures.
However, channeling the Joker, both mentally and physically, was not easy.
"It was an exhausting process," Ledger said. Mtv in 2007, for Observer. "In fact, I had enough free time between scenes, sometimes weeks. But it was necessary because every time I was working, I was exhausted to the bone. At the end of the day, I couldn't move. I couldn't speak. I was absolutely shattered. If I had that to do that every day, I could not have done what I did. The schedule really allowed me to run out. "
Despite his exhaustion, Ledger struggled with sleep. During a conversation with Interview Magazine, Michelle Williamswho welcomed the daughter Matilda With Ledger in 2005 before his separation from 2007, he looked back at his "uncontrollable energy,quot; and "episodes of insomnia."
"His mind was spinning, spinning, spinning, always spinning," he said.
According to The New York TimesLedger took medications, like Ambien, to help him sleep.
In January 2008, Ledger died of an accidental overdose of prescription medications, including pain relievers, anti-anxiety medications and sleep aids.
"Mr. Heath Ledger died as a result of acute poisoning due to the combined effects of oxycodone, hydrocodone, diazepam, temazepam, alprazolam and doxylamine," spokesman for the New York Medical Examiner's Office Ellen Borakove He said after his death. "We have concluded that the form of death is accidental, as a result of the abuse of prescription drugs."
While his father KimHe said "no excess medications were taken," the family learned that it was a "combination of medications prescribed by the doctor,quot; that "proved lethal to our child."
Some wondered if the Joker was to blame for Ledger's death, suspecting that the actor could not shake his personality. However, Ledger's sister, Kate, said USA Today "It was actually the exact opposite,quot; and that "there was no pessimism."
"It's definitely the most fun I've had," Ledger said. Empire in 2007, "and the greatest freedom I had."
While the Ledger Joker had no background, the Phoenix Joker had to do with the backstory. In fact, he spent most of the movie playing the man behind the mask: Arthur Fleck.
The movie follows Arthur's transformation into the Joker and, depending on how the viewers interpret the movie, what led him there.
Like Ledger and Nolan, Phoenix and director Todd Phillips I wanted a different kind of Joker. And although Phoenix was familiar with past performances, he didn't want to focus on the comic and film versions he had seen before.
"For me, I didn't mean any past iteration of the character," Phoenix said at the Venice Film Festival 2019. "It was something that felt like our creation somehow."
They also wanted this Joker to feel more realistic.
"Everything we have known about Joker in recent (however) many years we have seen in comics and movies. How do you take it and go through a real lens?" Phillips asked Fred Film Radio. "Well, well, he didn't fall into a tub of acid. That wouldn't make you white and dye your hair green. Why is his hair green, and why is his face white, and why does he laugh? Then, it was like engineering backwards in a certain way. "
As a result, Phoenix and Phillips sought inspiration from the real world versus just the DC world.
According to Vanity fairPhoenix investigated narcissism and criminology. He also read a book about the personalities of political assassins.
Phoenix also underwent a physical transformation. He reportedly lost 52 pounds after reading about the side effects of the medications Arthur may have taken. While Phoenix never revealed a diagnosis for Arthur, he said Peter Travers He began to look at the script "through the lens of trauma."
"I recognized, for the previous work I had done and the previous investigation, that he exhibited the signs of PTSD," Phoenix said in Popcorn with Peter Travers. "It goes into frozen mode when it is attacked. So, I know it is the result of childhood trauma."
Still, Phoenix suggested that the decision not to label Arthur was conscious.
"I identified Arthur as a particular personality, a particular type," he said at the 2019 Venice Film Festival. "But I also wanted the freedom to create something that was not identifiable. I mean, this is a fictional character. I didn't want to that a psychiatrist could identify the type of person he was. "
This was not the only preparation of Phoenix. He also invited Phillips to his house to listen to the laughter after obtaining the paper. In addition, he kept a diary to help discover the character and practiced the Joker makeup application.
The movement was another essential component. During his interview with Travers, Phoenix said that weight loss made him aware of his body as he had never been before and move in a way he had not anticipated. According to Vanity fair, Phoenix also studied the movements of Buster Keaton Y Ray bolger, the last of whom played the Scarecrow in The Wizard of Oz and performed a routine for "Old Soft Shoe,quot; that significantly impacted the now famous dance movements of the Joker. While Phoenix also worked with a choreographer, some of his steps were completely improvised.
The Joker also raised many questions, including those about empathy (or lack thereof) in the world. Could the spectators really feel someone who had become a villain? Even Phoenix admitted that he felt torn by the character.
"There are moments that I really felt for him, and then there were times when I was disappointed and repelled by his behavior," he said. Anderson Cooper for 60 minutes. "I like that."
Phillips said Fred Film Radio people start loving and encouraging Arthur "until they can no longer support him." However, he said that Arthur did not intend to see the world burn. He has just begun as a man "in search of identity."
"He thought they had put him here on Earth to make people laugh and make the world happy," said Phillips. "He made some bad decisions along the way, but no, his goal was not (see the world burn). I think he became a wrong leader, so to speak, or a symbol."
Phillips even described Arthur's life as a combination of comedy and tragedy. Arthur's laugh, for example, was a source of pain; however, he was a hired clown and an aspiring comedian.
The discussion about empathy was not the only topic of debate. The character also brought discussions about violence and how it was portrayed in the movie.
However, Warner Bros. made it clear that "neither the fictional character Joker nor the film supports real-world violence of any kind,quot; and that "it is not the intention of the film, the filmmakers or the studio to sustain this." character as a hero. "
Needless to say, people see the Joker in different ways, and each actor brings a different perspective to the character. Therefore, the public may never fully understand the Joker. But, again, maybe that's how it should be: part of the man will always remain hidden behind the mask.
