Zion Williamson & # 39; honored & # 39; to play at United Center after the days of Michael Jordan | NBA News

Zion Williamson could not help but reflect on the historical days of Michael Jordan in Chicago while he and the New Orleans Pelicans were preparing to face the Bulls at United Center on Thursday.

The rookie produced 21 points, four rebounds and one assist when the Pelicans beat the Bulls 125-119 on stage where six-time NBA champion Jordan had made a name for himself.

"I'm glad you asked that question," Williamson said when asked about his visit to the United Center.

"When I was here to shoot, I thought & # 39; man, I wonder how it was when Jordan was playing here & # 39;. Six finals, 6-0, that had to be something special to watch every game, so I think it is an honor to play on this court. "















In addition to the contributions of the 19-year-old, the Pelicans were driven by the double figure points of four other players, along with five players with eight or nine at night.

JJ Redick contributed 18 points, Derrick Favors had 15 rebounds and Lonzo Ball had 10 assists in what was an impressive effort of the team.

"I think when we do things like that we are at our best," Williamson added. "It gives us great victories, those great clues. I think if we continue to build, we will be a great team."

When asked if he had been & # 39; motionless & # 39; Sometimes in the game, the first general election explained: "I think I simply followed the game. I see Brandon (Ingram) or Jrue (Holiday), because Jrue got like four layups in the middle of the lane, so when I see those two get off, I don't think I always have to insert myself in certain moves.

Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry described the crash as a "teaching game,quot; for Williamson, who averages 19.8 points per game in eight starts in his NBA career.

He said: "It's one of those things. I never complain about the faults, I will never do it, but when you go through the lane and have four turnovers, that's why I'm looking at the coach as a coach, I'm & # 39; I'm not trying to flip the ball, they're hitting me. " They told me it's only part of the game, keep going.

"I never want to do anything to endanger my team, so every time I make a mistake I always get very hard because I feel that this could be the play later in the game that costs us."

"I try not to do things that I really can't do and try to stay in my game."

















He scored another valuable test for Williamson when he faced Thad Young after facing Giannis Antetokounmpo in the Pelicans' loss to the Milwaukee Bucks earlier this week.

"I think it only shows the talent of the NBA, both great players," he said. "Both have experience in the league and both protect differently. I think it's just a night-to-night posture of adapting to defenders."

The pelicans will now face the Indiana Pacers on the road on Sunday.

