Zendaya and Jacob Elordi have allegedly dated for & # 39; months & # 39;

A source reveals that the co-stars of & # 39; Euphoria & # 39; They have been watching for months & # 39; after the end of production in the first season of the successful HBO show.

Zendaya Coleman Y Jacob Elordi They are likely to be out of the market for quite some time despite their efforts to minimize dating rumors. Days after they were seen closing their lips in public, the "Euphoria"It was alleged that the co-stars had been falling in love since the end of production in the first season of their HBO series.

"Jacob and Zendaya have been seeing each other for months. They started as close friends but became romantic after their show ended," a source told E! News: "They have been inseparable since last summer and have been making time for each other between projects. Jacob has met Zendaya's family and everyone loves him. They have a lot of fun together and have a lot in common."

The so-called insider claims came less than a week after Zendaya and Jacob flaunted PDA during an excursion in New York City. "The kissing booth"The actor was seen on Monday, February 3 sharing a kiss with him"Spider-Man: away from home"actress after drinking matcha drinks and doing some shopping together. She was also captured by the camera kissing her on the head.

When detailing the couple's Big Apple exit, an eyewitness shared: "Things were shown on their phones and they laughed. He seemed to be really enjoying being with him." The witness added: "At one point he came over and kissed her on the forehead. She had a big smile on her face and was very comfortable with them."

"They walked in sync and seemed happy together," the source continued. "Zendaya couldn't help sketching a big smile from time to time. At the end of his date, Jacob knocked on a taxi and opened the door for Zendaya. He jumped and looked at him with a big smile again."

Zendaya and Jacob first caused dating rumors in August 2019 when they enjoyed a holiday together in Greece. Since then, the two frequently added fuel to the rumors as they continued to spend their time together, including the time she joined him and his parents in Sydney, Australia.

In December 2019, however, Jacob ruled out speculation of appointments. Speaking to GQ Australia, the 22-year-old actor emphasized: "She is like my sister. Zendaya is an amazing creative, you know? She is too dumb to work. She is an amazing artist and a very caring person for all of us (partners cast.) But we are all very close. There is no weak link in that program. "