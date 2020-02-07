Your Friday briefing – The New York Times

Democrats turn to New Hampshire
With almost final results showing Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg at a standstill for leadership on the troubled Iowa committees, seven presidential candidates will debate tonight in Manchester, N.H. This is what you should keep in mind when the event starts at 8 p.m. Oriental.
The debate follows another turbulent day in Iowa. After initially demanding a new amount of results across the state, the head of the National Democratic Committee, Tom Perez, stepped back and said that only precincts with reported problems should be re-examined. Here is a map of results county by county.
My colleague Maggie Astor reports: "It is very easy, right now, to imagine a situation in which we know who won New Hampshire, which celebrates its primary on Tuesday, before knowing who won Iowa."
Closer look: A Times analysis found that the results published by the Iowa Democratic Party were plagued with errors.
The coronavirus whistleblower succumbs to him
The Chinese doctor who was reprimanded after a warning in December about the unidentified virus He died of that today.
Li Wenliang, a 34-year-old ophthalmologist in Wuhan, warned fellow medical school about evidence of a new virus in an online forum on December 30, and authorities then forced him to declare that he had spread a rumor unfounded. His death has caused a rare online revolt in China.
Quotable: Dr. Li spoke with The Times to an article published last week: "If officials had revealed information about the epidemic before," he said, "I think it would have been much better." There should be more openness and transparency. ”
Reach: Japanese authorities said today that 61 people had tested positive for the coronavirus on a quarantine cruise in Yokohama. Here are the latest updates.
The Times is also following these global developments:
The authorities in Wuhan, where the virus originated, have intensified its closure, ordering searches house by house and placing the sick in huge quarantine centers.
There are still no confirmed cases of the virus in Africa, but with constant traffic to and from China, experts fear that the outbreak may invade already tense health systems.
How Mitch McConnell delivered an acquittal
From the moment the Democrats assumed power in the House in January 2018, the leader of the Senate Republican majority began preparing for the impeachment trial of President Trump.
He spoke with The Times about those preparations, which ended this week with all Republican senators except one voting to acquit.
Quotable: "If this was all about politics, and it was, at least right now I think it's fair to conclude that we won and they lost," McConnell said.
Yesterday: Trump celebrated his acquittal with a one-hour speech at the White House, denouncing the "evil,quot; and "corrupt,quot; lawmakers and the "top scum,quot; in the F.B.I. for trying to tear it down. See excerpts here.
Another angle: Bidding for a copy of the political trial report that an auction site says was signed by Trump reached $ 17,000 this week. Trump's campaign is skeptical of his signature, but the authenticators disagree.
If you have 7 minutes, it's worth it
The Oscars tell their own story
With the Academy Awards on Sunday, our critic Wesley Morris discussed the nine films nominated for best film, eight of which are about white people.
"Couldn't these nine movies simply be a taste test? The good taste? They certainly could. They They are"But after years of threats of boycotts and diversification campaigns, he writes," the montage of these films feels like the allergic reaction of a body to its own rehabilitation efforts. "
This is what is happening most.
Harvey Weinstein trial: The prosecution supported his case against the former Hollywood producer after the first-person graphic testimony of six women who said he had sexually assaulted them.
Utah land protection ends: The Trump administration finalized plans to allow mining and energy extraction on almost one million acres in southern Utah that were once part of a national monument.
Snapshot: Above, the newly crowned Miss Independence, Rosemary Anieze, in Lagos, Nigeria, in 1960. Seventeen African countries declared their independence that year, which we have reviewed with the help of the photo archive of The Times and others.
News Questionnaire: Did you follow the headlines this week? Test yourself.
Modern love: In this week's column, a young woman struggling with an eating disorder tries to move from hate towards self-esteem.
Nightly Comedy: President Trump began his political attacks on Thursday at the National Prayer Breakfast. Jimmy Kimmel said: "This is a prayer breakfast in which he names people he doesn't like. Nancy Pelosi was so upset that she broke her pancakes in half."
What we are reading: This deep dive of The Atlantic in misinformation and the 2020 elections. "Dark," tweeted our White House correspondent, Katie Rogers.
Now, a break from the news
Cook: You just need a pan to Roast chicken and cabbage glazed with mustard.
Read: "Agua sallada,quot;, a novel about a young English woman who questions her place in the world, is among the 10 books we recommend this week.
Watch: The last season of "Homeland,quot; premieres on Showtime on Sunday. His stars, Claire Danes and Mandy Patinkin, talked to The Times about how the spy drama has evolved.
Smarter life: Our Culture Therapist advice column suggests ways to solve your problems using art. Today's question is about opening to romance.
And now for the backstory in …
Covering the Oscars
The Oscars are on Sundays, so it's time for the truth Kyle Buchanan, Columnist of the Carpetbagger of The Times. He spoke with Sara Aridi, from the Department of Culture, about how it is to cover the awards.
What stands out of this year's season?
After last year, when Netflix was so ascending, people are very excited about movies in the theater. "1917,quot; is one of those films that you need to see in a theater, and "Parasite,quot; became a great success by word of mouth in the theater. Those movies provide that encapsulation of what we are looking for.
We are going to see something on a gigantic screen that moves us in a gigantic way. We will be transported to an experience that surprises and surprises us. The transmission has its virtues and its pleasure, but I think they are testimonies of what the theatrical experience can be.
Do the Oscars still have weight in pop culture?
Absolutely. If the Oscars reflect Hollywood in 2020, he says that we are still going through growing problems about the era of streaming and that we still have a long way to go when it comes to representation and whose stories we take seriously.
How have you been preparing for the big night?
I am trying to sleep all night. In the campaign phase, from November until the Oscar nominations, you can go to a brunch for a certain star, and then to a projection at lunchtime with a Q. and A., and then to the performance of a contestant in the afternoon, and then a premiere and then a later party.
What else have you seen that readers might not know?
Joaquin Phoenix, who is the best actor for "Joker,quot;, has been a fascinating figure on this circuit. Try to play the game and stay out. All these awards have leaned back to attract him.
I would never have thought that I would miss the boiled chicken breast that I usually get at these shows, but they have become a plant-based menu with the hope that Joaquin will attend.
Are here Oscar Buchanan's Oscar predictions.
That's all for this informative session. Until next time.
– Chris
