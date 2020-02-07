Your Friday briefing – The New York Times

Democrats turn to New Hampshire

With almost final results showing Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg at a standstill for leadership on the troubled Iowa committees, seven presidential candidates will debate tonight in Manchester, N.H. This is what you should keep in mind when the event starts at 8 p.m. Oriental.

The debate follows another turbulent day in Iowa. After initially demanding a new amount of results across the state, the head of the National Democratic Committee, Tom Perez, stepped back and said that only precincts with reported problems should be re-examined. Here is a map of results county by county.

My colleague Maggie Astor reports: "It is very easy, right now, to imagine a situation in which we know who won New Hampshire, which celebrates its primary on Tuesday, before knowing who won Iowa."

Closer look: A Times analysis found that the results published by the Iowa Democratic Party were plagued with errors.