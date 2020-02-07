Your Friday briefing – The New York Times

More than 600 coronavirus deaths die in China
At least 636 people in China have died from the coronavirus, the Chinese government said, as more than 3,000 new cases were confirmed overnight.
The outbreak has now made more than 31,000 people sick in Asia, as well as at least 31 others in Europe and 61 on a quarantine cruise in Japan. Follow the latest updates here.
Among the dead is Dr. Li Wenliang of Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, who was silenced by the authorities after he warned about the virus in late December. Dr. Li, 34, later became a powerful icon for the Chinese who are angry at the government's handling of the crisis.
Our reporters worldwide are also following these developments:
The authorities in Wuhan have intensified an existing block ordering searches house by house, gathering the sick and placing them in huge quarantine centers. They have also begun enrolling patients with coronaviruses in an experimental trial of an antiviral drug that has shown promise in laboratory studies.
Africa, where health systems are fragile and doctors strive to contain outbreaks of malaria, measles and Ebola, can be particularly vulnerable to coronaviruses. There are still no confirmed cases on the continent, but there are a large number of Chinese workers who return to their jobs after going home for the Lunar New Year holidays.
Many experts remain concerned that the coronavirus is spreading through asymptomatic individuals. Some, but not all, see clues in a group of infections in Germany.
Democratic career in crisis after Iowa stumbles
Thanks to a problematic Iowa caucus system that has been mired in confusion for three days, the Democratic Party's effort to nominate a candidate to face President Trump in the November presidential elections is now in disarray. Here is a Summary of our Iowa coverage.
The disputes between the Democrats over their own voting system is "an early setback for a party that was already ideologically fractured between the left and the center and was watching a nomination fight that could last until summer," write two of our correspondents politicians.
Related: A Times analysis found that the results published by the Iowa Democratic Party were plagued with inconsistencies and other defects.
What's going on: Iowa officials reported Thursday night that Senator Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg were locked in a virtual tie in the delegate count, with 99 percent of the results tabulated. But they did not declare a winner.
Whats Next: Most major Democratic candidates are now campaigning in New Hampshire before the February 11 primaries. A new survey showed Mr. Sanders leading, with Mr. Buttigieg very close.
Medical care and housing weigh in the Irish elections
Voters in Ireland They are ready to evict Prime Minister Leo Varadkar in an election on Saturday that can cause internal problems.
While Britain was preparing to leave the European Union, Varadkar successfully reached an agreement that avoided a hard border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland, aligning the north with the Continent more closely than the rest of the United Kingdom.
But when Varadkar, 41, campaigns for his diplomatic skills, Irish voters blame him for not facing the cost of medical care and housing shortages that were caused by the economic crisis of 2008.
Background: Many people outside Ireland saw the election of Mr. Varadkar, a doctor who was the son of an Indian doctor and an Irish Catholic nurse, as a symbol of the acceptance of a tolerant and multiracial modernity in the country. But much of the Irish public sees it distant and distant.
What to look for: The Irish nationalist party, Sinn Fein, and the opposition Fianna Fail lead Mr. Garadkar's Fine Gael in a poll published Monday by The Irish Times.
If you have half an hour, it's worth it
Trump's financial lifeguard
The Times Magazine has the internal history of President Trump Long and complicated relationship with Deutsche Bank, your lender of last resort.
Above, Trump International Hotel & Tower in Chicago, for which Deutsche Bank agreed to lend Mr. Trump $ 640 million in 2005.
By lending him more than $ 2 billion for two decades, the German $ 1.5 billion lender played an important role in positioning a troubled businessman to become president of the United States.
But those same loans cemented Deutsche Bank's reputation for recklessness, and turned it into a magnet for prosecutors, regulators and legislators who hoped to penetrate Trump's opaque financial affairs.
This is what is happening most.
Germany: A state governor in the eastern state of Thuringia, who was elected leader with the support of the far-right Alternative for Germany party and a branch of center-right Christian Democrats of Chancellor Angela Merkel, said Thursday he planned to retire after only Un day at the office. Merkel called the election result "inexcusable."
Boeing The company and the US security officials. UU. He refused to cooperate on Thursday with an investigation by Dutch lawmakers about an accident near Amsterdam in 2009 that killed nine people and had striking parallels with two recent accidents involving the manufacturer's 737 Max. The investigation was triggered by a Times investigation.
Finland: All new parents will be allowed 164 days of paid parental leave from next year, regardless of gender or if they are the biological parents of a child. The changes will increase a couple's total allowance to more than 14 months of 11½ months, making Finland's paternity leave policies the most generous in Europe.
Cook: End the week with a hearty meal of a pan of Roast chicken and cabbage glazed with mustard.
Come on: "Angels in America," Tony Kushner's epic work on the AIDS crisis in the United States, now plays in Paris.
Smarter life: Our Culture Therapist advice column suggests ways to solve your problems using art. Today's question is about opening to new romantic relationships.
And now for the backstory in …
Covering the Oscars
The Oscars are only two days away, and that means it's time for the truth Kyle Buchanan, Columnist of the Carpetbagger of The Times. He spoke with Sara Aridi, from the Department of Culture, about how to cover the awards ceremony.
What stands out of this year's season?
After last year, when Netflix was so ascending, people are very excited about movies in the theater. "1917,quot; is one of those films that you need to see in a theater, and "Parasite,quot; became a great success by word of mouth in the theater. Those movies provide that encapsulation of what we are looking for.
We are going to see something on a gigantic screen that moves us in a gigantic way. We will be transported to an experience that surprises and surprises us. The transmission has its virtues and its pleasure, but I think those are two unique testimonies of what the theater experience can be.
Do the Oscars still have weight in pop culture?
Absolutely. If the Oscars reflect Hollywood in 2020, he says that we are still going through growing problems about the era of streaming and that we still have a long way to go when it comes to representation and whose stories we take seriously.
How have you been preparing for the big night?
I am trying to sleep all night. In the campaign phase, from November until the Oscar nominations, you can go to a brunch for a certain star, and then to a projection at lunchtime with a Q. and A., and then to the performance of a contestant in the afternoon, and then a premiere and then a later party.
What else have you seen that readers might not know?
Joaquin Phoenix, who is the best actor for "Joker,quot;, has been a fascinating figure on this circuit. Try to play the game and stay at the same time at the same time. All these awards have leaned back to attract him.
I would never have thought that I would miss the boiled chicken breast that I usually get at these shows, but they have become a plant-based menu with the hope that Joaquin will attend.
