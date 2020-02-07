Your Friday briefing – The New York Times

More than 600 coronavirus deaths die in China

At least 636 people in China have died from the coronavirus, the Chinese government said, as more than 3,000 new cases were confirmed overnight.

The outbreak has now made more than 31,000 people sick in Asia, as well as at least 31 others in Europe and 61 on a quarantine cruise in Japan. Follow the latest updates here.

Among the dead is Dr. Li Wenliang of Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, who was silenced by the authorities after he warned about the virus in late December. Dr. Li, 34, later became a powerful icon for the Chinese who are angry at the government's handling of the crisis.