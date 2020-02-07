Young thug called & # 39; gay & # 39; for this kissing video

WENN / Instar

In a video that has been circulating online, it is seen that the creator of hits & # 39; Stoner & # 39; He receives a kiss from his YSL artist, Lil Keed, while he later plays music from his mixtape & # 39; Keed Talk to Em & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

People once again speculate on Young thugsexuality after an old video of him with his artist Lil keed It resurfaced online. In the clip presented by DJ Akadmiks, the rapper whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams was seen receiving a kiss on the cheek by the 21-year-old star while he played songs from his mixtape "Keed Talk to Em."

The video was first published online in early 2019, but people can't help talking about the gestures of the two men at the event. Some said the rappers should have stopped at the handshake, without Keed having had to plant a kiss on Thug's cheek when he greeted his tag boss.

%MINIFYHTMLfd980add11b48e12acac32037afac54211% %MINIFYHTMLfd980add11b48e12acac32037afac54212%

<br />

Because of this video, many were convinced that Thug is gay. "Do you feel me brother? That's a bit gay, he won't lie," said one in the clip. Another argued, "Showing love was the handshake. You don't have to kiss that man."

"They were holding hands when they kissed on the cheek. … … …….. Dey gey," said a third user. Responding to those who have stated otherwise, someone else wrote: "Stop making excuses for the young thug that he is gay."

Some others, however, think it was normal for two boys to greet each other with a kiss. "This is not gay at all brother just showing love," said one. Another said: "We greet our friends this way in Louisiana. He is not gay."

This is not the first time Thug is beaten with rumors of homosexuality. In August 2019, he caused similar speculation after he was photographed laughing and holding hands with Lil Uzi Vert. People were also convinced that he is gay because of his love for women's couture clothes.

Denying this, he declared himself the "straightest man in the world" in an interview on Real Radio 92.3. "People judge me and say: & # 39; Gay! & # 39; But it's like, & # 39; N *** a at one point, I probably had more h ** s & # 39 ;. You know what What do I say? It's serious! If people think I'm gay, I'm already misjudged, "he said. Hitting the trolls, he added, "Man, I hate you guys! Like, what? … I'm not even having a threesome without n *** a!"