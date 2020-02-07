YOU. Have excited fans with this video of Nipsey Hussle that he shared – Watch it here

YOU. He shared a video with the late Nipsey Hussle who has his fans excited. The late rapper has some pretty interesting things to say, and it's worth watching the video. Check it out below.

‘You can't lose me to win ANYTHING‼ ️ Neither do YOU ​​… # FreeGame👑 #TMC’ Tip subtitled your post.

Someone praised Tip and said that ‘God called Nip home but left you. I have to be grateful for that at least. "

A follower said: "Damn it SMH My man Nip was something special,quot; RIP ".

Someone else wrote: "I will die before I settle because I have to be happy with myself and the decisions I choose to make. You have to be faithful to you. People will respect you for knowing who you are. They are selling their souls."

Someone said: ‘Greeting COUNCIL. Thanks for sharing. NIP was a visionary. Truly. That we are people of action and solution and not get caught in the "negative magnetic forces that so easily distract from the reality of our respective greatness Kings & Queens."

A follower said that ‘the Bible also talks about this. What is the use of a man winning the world and losing his soul?

An Instagram installer said: "Man … We really lost a man with so much knowledge and wisdom."

Someone else posted this: "It doesn't matter if we don't follow all his movements or if we know everything about him, but I'm sure I hate losing this man." One of the few, who really had a good head. He would have been a great leader for youth. People with a past generally have the greatest knowledge. R.I.P N. Hussle ".

In other news, Tip excited fans with one of his latest ads he posted on his social media account.

Ad

It seems he will have an event in Miami this Saturday, and fans can meet him there.



Post views:

0 0