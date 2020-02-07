Yemen al-Qaeda al-Rimi leader killed in US operation, says Trump | News

%MINIFYHTML802affac14974c9321693c7477fb1c1e11% %MINIFYHTML802affac14974c9321693c7477fb1c1e12%

President Donald Trump said Thursday that US forces have killed Qassim al-Rimi, al-Qaeda leader in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), In an operation within Yemen.

Al-Rimi claimed responsibility for last year's deadly shooting at the U.S. Naval Air Station. UU. Pensacola in Florida, where a Saudi aviation apprentice killed three American sailors.

The AQAP has long been considered the most dangerous of Al Qaeda. affiliate for his attempts to carry out attacks in the continental United States. Trump said the United States and its allies are safer as a result of his death.

"We will continue to protect the American people by tracking down and eliminating terrorists who seek to harm us," Trump said Thursday.

While Trump confirmed the reports that al-Rimi had been killed, he did not say when the US operation was conducted or offer details on how it was carried out. Al Qaeda has not confirmed his death.

Andy Gallacher of Al Jazeera, reporting from Washington, DC, said the attack that killed the 41-year-old man took place last month.

"The CIA and the US intelligence officers have been very careful after the previous attacks showed that their objectives really survived them," he said.

"Al-Rimi is an important target for the US authorities. It is one of the few leaders that precedes the September 11 attacks," Gallacher said.

"He trained in camps in Afghanistan before returning to his home in Yemen, where he was in prison for five years for conspiring the US ambassador there. He left prison in 2006 and is believed to be behind the attack on the embassy of U.S,quot;.

At the end of January, an alleged American drone attack destroyed a building that housed al-Qaeda fighters in eastern Yemen.

In addition, on February 1, Trump retweeted other tweets and media reports that seemed to offer confirmation that the attack had killed al-Rimi.

Shooting

Al-Rimi had said in an 18-minute video that his group was responsible for the December 6 shooting at the naval base in Florida.

He called the attacker, the Saudi Arabian Air Force officer, Mohammed Alshamrani, a "brave knight,quot; and a "hero."

The attacker opened fire inside a classroom at the base, killing three people and wounding two sheriff's agents before one of the agents killed him. Another eight were also injured.

The attack focused public attention on the presence of foreign students in US military training programs. UU. And discovered deficiencies in the selection of cadets.

In January, the United States sent 21 Saudi military students home, saying that the apprentices had "jihadist or anti-American feelings,quot; on social media or had "contact with child pornography," even in Internet chat rooms.