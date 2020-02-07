Yandy Smith criticizes trolls for "out of bounds" comments on their adopted son

%MINIFYHTMLb14889cf3fbb0e37f2bd5bc1af3fcb2d11% %MINIFYHTMLb14889cf3fbb0e37f2bd5bc1af3fcb2d12%

Instagram

The star of & # 39; Love and Hip Hop: New York & # 39; She responds to the accusation that she is abandoning her adopted son Infinity after her husband Mendeecees Harris was released from jail.

Up News Info –

Yandy Smith He does not remain silent when someone hurts the feelings of his children. The reality show star has responded to Internet trolls who accused her of abandoning her adopted son Infinity, something she considered crossing the line.

The "Love and Hip Hop: New York"Star mentor and then adopted Infinity two years ago. However, since her husband Mendeeces Harris& # 39; Released from prison, her followers noticed that the teenager had not appeared in her Instagram photos.

%MINIFYHTMLb14889cf3fbb0e37f2bd5bc1af3fcb2d13% %MINIFYHTMLb14889cf3fbb0e37f2bd5bc1af3fcb2d14%

Recently, Mendeecees posted on his own account a photo of his family outing, but Infinity was nowhere to be seen with them. "Having a place to go is a home. Having someone to love is a family. Having both is a BLESSING. Family is everything," captioned the photo that shows him and Yandy with their two children, Skylar of 5 years and 7 Omere a year. He added: "Thank you for all the welcome … they are really appreciated and do not go unnoticed!"

%MINIFYHTMLb14889cf3fbb0e37f2bd5bc1af3fcb2d15% %MINIFYHTMLb14889cf3fbb0e37f2bd5bc1af3fcb2d16%

<br />

Then, people went to the comments section to ask why Infinity did not join them. "Where is your adopted daughter?" One user asked "I hope he doesn't step aside now that he is at home." Another added: "Then Yandy kicked the girl."

Seeing this, Yandy responded quickly to the accusation. "That's funny?" She answered him. "How do you think it would feel to read it to say this? Of course it is not true, but how do you think it would make a CHILD feel? !!!! Children should be off limits. Damn it. It will be one of the yours. "

Yandy was released on January 29 after spending four years behind bars on drug charges. According to reports, he will spend the remaining nine months of his sentence in a detention center, house arrest or a combination of both.

A spokesman for the Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed to Bossip at the end of last month that the 41-year-old man was transferred from the Fairton of the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) in New Jersey to the New York Residential Reentry Management Office, which supervises criminals while transitioning back to society through "residential reentry centers," house arrest, short-term jail periods and intermediate houses.