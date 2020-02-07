XFL odds, selections and predictions for Week 1: Defenders, Forsaken are the first favorites

Football fans will not have to wait too long for the sport to return, as the XFL starts the week just after the Super Bowl.

Although the XFL does not have the talent of the NFL, it does have a good group of players who should be able to keep things entertained. The first bets to win the league are a triple tie between the Dallas Renegades, the DC Defenders and the Tampa Bay Vipers with +350. After them there is a three-way tie per second with the Houston Roughnecks, L.A. Wildcats and St. Louis Battle Hawks at +700. The last two teams are the New York Guardians (+750) and the Seattle Dragons (+900).

Of course, at this point of the season there is much unknown. The teams have launched their lists, but have not published official depth charts. We can make educated guesses, but it's difficult to make predictions for a league you've never seen before. As the season progresses, we must have a clearer idea of ​​which teams we expect them to play well consistently.

XFL odds, selections and predictions for week 1

Seattle Dragons in D.C.Defensores

Spread: Defenders -7.5 (-110), Dragons +7.5 (-110)

DC advocates are betting favorites here, and for good reason. For starters, they are at home this week, but they also have one of the most talented lists in the league. Cardale Jones is an experienced quarterback and has a lot of talent around him. Their receiving bodies include Rashad Ross (who was second in the AAF in receiving yards), Eli Rogers (who was on the Steelers list last season) and Simmie Cobbs (who made several excellent plays in Indiana). As a runner, D.C. has Donnel Pumphrey (who has the third highest number of yards on the ground in his career in the history of the NCAA) and Jhurell Pressley (who led all AAF players in yards on land).

On the other hand, many are skeptical of the Seattle Dragons. Bet Online has its total victories in the regular season at more than / less than 3.5, which is the lowest in the league. Its receiving body offers a list of untested players such as Kasen Williams, John Santiago, Sergio Bailey, Austin Proehl, Alonzo Moore, Dontez Byrd and Keenan Reynolds. Reynolds is a name well known for his days as Navy Field Marshal, but can he transition to the receiver? In QB, Seattle will start Brandon Silvers, which showed some promise in the AAF. Hope Seattle trusts its ground game with runners Kenneth Farrow, Trey Williams and Ja & # 39; Quan Gardner, all of whom were successful in the AAF. We should also mention his defense, which features the defenders of Matt Elam, Shamarko Thomas and Rahim Moore.

Even if this were a game away from home, I would have confidence that the Defenders win.

Prediction: Defenders 26, Dragons 8

Los Angeles Wildcats in Houston Roughnecks

Spread: Roughnecks -5.5 (-110), Wildcats +5.5 (-110)

Roughnecks are favored at home, and there is a key player when it comes to this confrontation. Josh Johnson is a proven veteran NFL quarterback, but he is considered a game-time decision with a thigh injury. If they are inactive, the Wildcats will probably resort to Chad Kanoff as a quarterback, which would be a dramatic change. It's hard to trust the Wildcats to enter their first XFL game with a backup quarterback along the way. Hope L.A. depend on runner Elijah Hood with his quarterback situation.

Houston will start P.J. Walker as quarterback. He played college at Temple and played in the four preseason games for the Colts last season. The Roughnecks present Sammie Coates as an open receiver, who was successful with the Steelers in 2016 when he finished with 435 yards and two touchdowns. Houston also has Andre Williams in RB, who won the 2013 Doak Walker Prize as the best runner in the nation and was a finalist for Heisman. Houston has a solid overall list, and I see them win their first XFL game at home.

Prediction: Roughnecks 18, Wildcats 6

Tampa Bay Vipers in the New York Guardians

Spread: Vipers -2.5 (-115), Guardians +2.5 (-105)

The Vipers are the only favorite of road bets this week, which makes this game the closest. The Vipers are shooting with Aaron Murray as quarterback, which may work for them. But Murray fought with the Legends in the AAF, ending with a TD-INT ratio of 3-7. He was third in the league in interceptions and tied third in catches taken despite not starting the entire season. But he has a talented group of players around him, including Reece Horn, Tanner McEvoy, Seantavius ​​Jones and Donteea Dye in the catcher. The Vipers also have De & # 39; Veon Smith as a runner who looked good in the AAF playing for the Orlando Apollos. One of the most interesting players of this team is Quinton Flowers, which is listed as QB / RB. Tampa Bay may involve you in some deceptive moves to take advantage of the double forward pass rule or to find something for the point after touchdown scoring moves.

The Guardians will be led by Matt McGloin as quarterback and Mekale McKay as an open receiver. McKay earned the nickname "Big Play McKay,quot; in the AAF, as he averaged more than 17 yards per reception for the San Antonio Commanders. The Guardians have some lesser known names in the corridor, including Tim Cook III, Justin Stockton, Darius Victor and Matthew Colburn II. The Guardians have the advantage of playing at home this week, but the Vipers have a potentially fun offensive, even if Antonio Callaway is injured.

Prediction: Vipers 22, Guardians 16

St. Louis BattleHawks in Dallas Renegades

Spread: Forsaken -9 (-110), Battlehawks +9 (-110)

The BattleHawks are starting Jordan Ta & # 39; amu as quarterback, and he is the only QB in the first eight of the XFL who has no professional experience in the regular season. He played well in Ole Miss and is an interesting player to watch this season in the XFL. St. Louis has a couple of known runners, including Matt Jones (who succeeded in the Redskins) and Christine Michael (who was a former NFL Draft second round pick).

But the Forsaken have one of the most talented general lists in the league, will play at home and will have the experience of Bob Stoops as a coach. Stoops has a 190-48 overall record in college football, training Oklahoma from 1999 to 2016. Landry Jones will lead this team, although it is not clear if Week 1 will start, as he deals with a persistent knee injury that suffered from early January. Jazz Ferguson catcher is also dealing with an injury (hand) since he did not participate in the practice on Wednesday. Despite the injuries, the Forsaken should end up winning this quite easily.

Prediction: Forsaken 26, Battlehawks 12