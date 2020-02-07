Within the very crowded private world of Margot Robbie

Where Margot Robbie comes from?
Well, Australia, we know that. But it seems that one day he was not on the Hollywood radar and the next he was one of the most wanted actresses, with only the shortest scale in a promising territory.
Her country of origin kept her secret for a while, particularly through a long career in the rite of soap opera Neighbors, ground stomping for stars including Russell Crowe, Liam Hemsworth, Minogue Kylie, Ben Mendelsohn Y Natalie Imbruglia. Robbie played Donna Brown from 2008 to 2011, when he moved to Los Angeles and was quickly chosen in the ABC series of short duration. Pan Am, one of the many dramas that tried to take advantage of the retro-glamor fashion unleashed by Crazy men.
But her brief period as a flight attendant in the 60s led her to Martin Scorsese throw it in The wolf of Wall Street as "the Duchess of Bay Ridge," the striking second wife of Leonardo Dicapriothe stockbroker off the rails, and that was it.
"When I looked at the audition tape … I knew right away that it was very special, and by the time we met her I knew we had found our Naomi," Scorsese told Australia. Sunday life at the time. "His extraordinary beauty was one thing, but it was his instantaneous authority that did it: he had an immediate understanding of the power his character had, and was instantly in command on the screen."
"Playing a Queens girl when you're in Australia, and understanding gestures, hand movements and culture, is a difficult task," DiCaprio told Sydney Morning Herald about her in 2014. "But Margot worked so diligently creating the character. It's incredibly credible."
Today, experts wait Birds of prey, his independent Harley Quinn movie came from Suicide SquadHe will headline the weekend box office with at least $ 50 million. And, of course, Robbie went to the Oscars this Sunday as nominated for Best Supporting Actress for Bomb and as a fundamental member of the 10-time cast nominated Once upon a time … in Hollywood.
However, that is just Robbie's world these days: making one movie after another and, in general, being one of the best parts of them all. All while climbing to the top of the pack in the least striking way possible, without complications, without problems and, notably, without drama off the screen.
So how did Robbie solve the Hollywood puzzle after a few years in the mega focus?
Asked in the Once upon a time … in Hollywood He premiered last summer how he handled the game of fame so well, he told E! News: "Have good friends. I have the best friends in the world, yes, it makes all the difference."
And although he seems to get along on these shores, it seems he was talking about friends he has had for years, since it was a family name, twice nominated for an Oscar and had explained the exploitation of mortgage bonds while sitting in a bubble bath in The great short.
Indeed, she started her production company, LuckyChap Entertainment, with childhood best friend Sophie Kerr, as well as with Robbie's now husband. Tom ackerley and his friend Josey McNamara. Among his first acquisitions was the script of Me tonya, for which Robbie won his first Oscar nomination, Best Actress for his portrayal of the world skating champion become pariah Tonya Harding. His inner circle also includes sisters. Poppy Y Face Delevingne.
And he decided from the beginning, when his career took off, he didn't want to be the Hollywood type. "There is not a single person I have looked at and thought: & # 39; I want to be like them & # 39;" he told the Herald. "But I like the options Cate Blanchett has done. She is not someone who is always in the tabloids. His personal life is still personal and that is something I want to fight. "
Robbie was born in Dalby, Queensland, in the Gold Coast of Australia, of Scottish parents Sarie Kessler and Doug Robbie, but was raised primarily by his mother, physiotherapist, and spent a lot of time on his grandparents' farm.
"I love my mother … She is the purest and most divine human being," said Robbie fashion in 2016. Sarie stayed with her daughter in New York when she directed the Wall Street Wolf press gauntlet and learn how "fun,quot; it can be to be famous.
"I didn't realize that people could write comments below the articles," Robbie said with his eyes more open to the Herald in 2014. "I was amazed that people were so horrible … I said to Mom: & # 39; I don't know if I want to do this job, but I think it's too late not to do it & # 39 ;. And she said: & # 39; Darl, it's too late not to do it & # 39; ".
Robbie also has a sister and two brothers. An energetic girl, her mother enrolled her in circus school and, according to Robbie, obtained her "trapeze certificate,quot; at age 8.
They lived modestly, but "I went to a school where all my friends were very well … and I went to their homes a lot," he recalled, "and then I knew what seemed to be rich, but I didn't." I don't have it, so I thought: OK, I know exactly what I want. "
He decided not to make a career of being under the top, graduated from Somerset College in Mudgeeraba, also in Queensland, and then, with some commercials on his resume, moved to Melbourne to continue acting. In a rare occurrence, it actually had a name, "Caitlin Brentford,quot;, in its first accredited appearance, an episode of the procedural procedure City homicide. There were a couple of other television roles and two independent films, and then she was chosen for the cast. Neighbors.
Not that he made a living as an actress overnight. "I think I've had all kinds of work," he said in a video for the 2010 Australian Union Council, talking about the importance of being in a union. "Prior to NeighborsI was working in Subway. I have worked in restaurants behind the bar, in the kitchen. I did retail sales for two years. I've done a secretary job. "
All the time, she shared with him Sydney Morning Herald in 2014, "I thought, & # 39; I will use this time in Neighbors To save my money, line up my ducks. So I found a better agent in Melbourne and said: & # 39; This is what I want to do: I want to go to the United States. How should we execute this plan? "
"Every movement has been carefully planned, it has been really strategic," Robbie said. "When people write articles they talk about & # 39; overnight feeling & # 39 ;, it has been quite the opposite. It seems to have been a long process."
His American film debut after Pan Am was the Richard Curtistime travel romance It was time, which also came out in 2013, less than two months before The wolf of Wall Street, and since then it has been alternating between large and small films, although lately they seemed terribly large …
"Half of the reason you make great movies is for you to have the ability to take them off," Robbie said. The Sydney Morning Herald in 2016. And I was interested in directing, but "I want to learn from the best before going out and doing my own things."
Learning at work has continued to be a topic throughout his career. At that time she was promoting dark comedy based on a true story Foxtrot Tango Whiskey, in which he played a war correspondent who reported from Afghanistan just when the world's attention was shifting to Iraq, and sang the praises of his co-star Tina Fey, whose journalist character appears when Robbie's reporter has already been there for a while.
"Working with Fey is a dream come true," Robbie told Herald. "And a master class of improvisation. I just want to learn as much as I can from it. (Improvisation is) something that I personally find difficult but I like to do most of the time. I feel it is a bit muscular, the more I exercise you do the stronger it becomes. I am learning from the best. She is very fast. "
Robbie had traveled so much for work that he felt no homesickness, he explained, but for all kinds of places where he had been and then had to leave.
"I'm always nostalgic, but the strange thing is that now I have so many homes that I feel nostalgic for all the other places," Robbie said. "Right now I feel more nostalgic for London than for Australia and when I was away, I felt nostalgic for Santa Fe. I have been fortunate to have many different houses now and I am very nostalgic for all of them." "
Foxtrot Tango Whiskey was filmed in Santa Fe, as well as in Albuquerque, and coincidentally Robbie did return to New Mexico to shoot the next drama of the 1930s Dreamland, in which he plays a runaway bank robber who is being followed by a desperate Dust Bowl farmer who is on the verge of foreclosure and could really use that reward money.
These days, home is where the heart is, although it is no longer the same apartment in the London neighborhood of Clapham, where she and Tom Ackerley lived with four other people, including Kerr and McNamara, before getting married. They silently married in Australia in December 2016 with zero fanfare, apart from the "Say what I do,quot; shirt under the shirt that the future bride wore at the airport when she landed for her wedding weekend.
She and Ackerley, the assistant director in their 2014 independent drama Française Suite—they exchanged votes they wrote themselves in Byron Bay in front of an intimate group that included their three brothers.
"I was the best single girl. The idea of relationships made me want to throw up," Robbie told Fashion. "And then this took hold of me. We were friends for so long. I was always in love with him, but I thought, & # 39; Oh, he would never love me back. Don't make it weird, Margot. Don't do it. Be stupid. and tell him you like it. And then it happened, and I thought: & # 39; Of course we are together. This makes a lot of sense, as it never made sense before. "
It seems that social discomfort has never been a real problem for Robbie, who is a person who loves vacationing in large groups and being close to others, including roommates, when he had them.
When he met her in London, where they shot The legend of Tarzanco-star Alexander Skarsgard saying fashion"I lived in a house with six other people, a kind of fraternity atmosphere, and on weekends I went to Amsterdam and slept in bunk beds in a youth hostel with Canadian backpackers, or in a music festival in the north of England and sleeps in a tent. She's not beautiful at all. "
"I like living with many people," Robbie told news.com.au in 2016. "It reminds me of the house I grew up in." (She even lived with Cristina Ricci while they were doing Pan Am.) His family's house "is one of those houses where the main door always opens and closes, someone always enters," he told the Herald in 2014. "The teapot is always on for tea, and when someone leaves our house is strange, we all go to the entrance steps and say goodbye."
It was also an economic choice. "I don't spend a lot of money," said the actress. "It really makes me really anxious, just the idea. It seems crazy to spend a lot of money on things you don't need. I'm pretty frugal."
Fortunately, it has the largest designer houses that claim to dress it, and in 2018 it became the face of the Chanel Coco Neige winter sportswear line (perfect for skiing in Switzerland or for cool summer nights on a yacht ). Which, although by then he had lost count of all the haute couture dresses and the incredibly elegant costumes he had worn in public, was a very authentic choice.
"I think I'm more informal, a little more youthful," Robbie said in 2009, when he was in Neighbors. "I really don't like the feminine-feminine look so much."
The lifelong surfer (Australia, duh) bought her first board at a garage sale when she was 10 years old, and also practiced jet skis and snowboards, and although she was a big fan of cars with heavy engines In its day, its Since then, tastes have changed over time and was named the first Nissan electric vehicle ambassador in 2017.
Has been Some Off-screen drama, none of which is to blame other than the audacity of her existence as a very attractive woman, who often must spend hours with very attractive gentlemen for work.
"The worst thing is that people invent things about you and print absolute lies," Robbie acknowledged. Herald. After the sensationalist press hinted that he had relations with two of his co-stars, "my grandmother is ashamed to go to church because the whole town is gossiping, and that breaks my heart."
Getting married seems to have eliminated that mark of bad journalistic practice at the moment, and he loves his adoptive home in Los Angeles with Ackerley and his adopted pit bull next to him.
"I am a great advocate of doing business with your partner. Being married is really the most fun, life became much more fun in some way," Robbie said. Goalkeeper in 2018. "I have a responsibility to be someone's wife, I want to be better."
They have implemented a three-week limit when it comes to separate time. "Even if we both have to fly to a country in the middle where we are both for one night, we will do it and then fly back to work the next day," Robbie said. "And we talk all day, every day on the phone."
However, they were in no hurry to add anything but puppies to their home at that time.
"If I'm looking at my future in 30 years, I want to see a great Christmas dinner with tons of children there," he said. "But definitely not at this time. That's 100 percent sure."
Upon reassessing all the danger of fame, Robbie reflected: "Your relevance in the current conversation changes; sometimes you are in everyone's face, sometimes not. There are times when you feel the heat, then it cools off a little and you can breathe, and then something comes out of the left field and hits you totally sideways. So you're a little alert trying to keep your head out of the water, I guess. "
He will take selfies with fans, especially when he returns to Australia, feeling that this is the crowd that has been supporting him most, but "I hate that people take pictures without asking; it's the most disgusting feeling and it happens all the time. Everyone has a phone with a camera every second of the day in all parts of the world. "
Robbie tries to enter the market by posting his own photos on Instagram, including those from Ackerley and on vacation with his friends, and other non-work related moments.
But sharing snowy scenes from a trip to Lapland is far from letting the guts of your life hang out there.
All attention is "just a strange thing: there is no other way to express it."
At the same time, he didn't want to become too cynical. Sometimes I couldn't help but question people's intentions, "but I prefer to be fucked and still have a positive view of the world than to be this cynical, protected and negative person who never fucks. I prefer to be fucked more than 10,000 times and I continue believing the best of people. So a couple of years ago I stopped and said to myself: & # 39; Yes, they will fuck you, you will have your feelings hurt, people will take advantage. But, for the good of your happiness and sanity, presume the best of the people. "
Even if you let an unpleasant character slip through your shield, it sounds as if the Birds of prey Star has surrounded himself with a flock of supporters who will support her no matter what.
