Within the very crowded private world of Margot Robbie

Where Margot Robbie comes from?

Well, Australia, we know that. But it seems that one day he was not on the Hollywood radar and the next he was one of the most wanted actresses, with only the shortest scale in a promising territory.

Her country of origin kept her secret for a while, particularly through a long career in the rite of soap opera Neighbors, ground stomping for stars including Russell Crowe, Liam Hemsworth, Minogue Kylie, Ben Mendelsohn Y Natalie Imbruglia. Robbie played Donna Brown from 2008 to 2011, when he moved to Los Angeles and was quickly chosen in the ABC series of short duration. Pan Am, one of the many dramas that tried to take advantage of the retro-glamor fashion unleashed by Crazy men.

But her brief period as a flight attendant in the 60s led her to Martin Scorsese throw it in The wolf of Wall Street as "the Duchess of Bay Ridge," the striking second wife of Leonardo Dicapriothe stockbroker off the rails, and that was it.