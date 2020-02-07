Will Trump's presidency remain contaminated by the accusation? The | Triumph

In this episode of In the front, we challenge a close ally of Trump on the impeachment and acquittal of the president and discuss the global response to the coronavirus epidemic.

And in a special interview, we discuss the global effects of the coronavirus with the presenter of the China Global Television Network, Wang Guan.

Is Trump's acquittal really a & # 39; total exoneration & # 39 ;?

After a two-week political trial, the president of the United States, Donald Trump, was acquitted of the abuse of power and the obstruction of Congress. Senate Republicans discovered that accusations that Trump pressured Ukraine to investigate a political opponent and interfere with witness testimony did not justify the dismissal of the charge.

"I think it is a partial exemption. Therefore, I will partially agree with you. By the way, I am one of the few people on … Trump Team that wanted witnesses because I think the witnesses would have achieved that total exoneration." , said former Hispanic national adviser to Trump member and close Trump ally Steve Cortes.

Trump is the third president of the United States to face a political trial and the first to have a trial without witnesses after Senate Republicans voted against allowing additional evidence to be presented.

Cortes emphasized the importance of presidents having confidential conversations with their advisors under executive privilege: "It is something important, not only for President Trump to protect him, but important for any president to have protection," he said.

The vote to condemn Trump for abuse of power was bipartisan with former presidential candidate Mitt Romney joining the Senate Democrats in a guilty vote. Only Republicans voted for acquittal, and several senators openly said the president's actions were wrong.

"Despite what the Democrats wanted to tell us, that (Trump) supposedly controls Republicans on the hill with iron control, I think we have seen the exact opposite, particularly when it comes to the Senate," Cortes said.

Trump delivered comments after the absolute vote, calling for a celebration and saying he has suffered a corrupt "witch hunt,quot; since the day he announced his candidacy for the presidency.

Coronavirus outbreak: "We need facts, not fear,quot;

We asked the presenter of the China Global Television Network, Wang Guan, about China's response to the spread of the virus.

In December 2019, the first case of the coronavirus was discovered in Wuhan, China. Since then, it has spread to dozens of other countries and has resulted in tens of thousands of infected people and hundreds of deaths.

When the virus began to spread, Chinese citizens who tried to warn others about the disease were accused of lying and police told them to stop their "illegal activity." Since China's senior officials admitted that there were deficiencies in the response to the virus and acknowledged that they should improve their national emergency management system.

"There is no denying that there should be more information, more transparency and a better emergency response system," said China Global Television Network host Wang Guan.

In Xinjiang Province, where at least one million Uighur Muslims are being held in re-education camps, multiple cases of coronaviruses have been confirmed, which increases the fear that it will spread rapidly in the region.

"There have been very few cases in Xinjiang. Actually, Xinjiang ranks number six from below in terms of confirmed cases. So far there has not been a single death in Xinjiang. The situation is well controlled," Wang said.

Dozens of commercial airlines have imposed travel restrictions on flights to China. There have also been several reports of companies and individuals that incite racism against people of Chinese descent, in response to the virus that originated in Wuhan.

"These are really worrisome issues because now some Westerners are calling China, calling Coronavirus the Virus of China, but I didn't remember the people who called Zika, the Virus of Brazil or Ebola, the Virus of the Congo," said Wang .

Wang argues that China is fighting the virus as best it can.

Source: Al Jazeera